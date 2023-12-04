Did You Know About This Wild Connection Between Dolly Parton And Keanu Reeves?

In a heartwarming revelation on The Drew Barrymore Show, country music icon Dolly Parton shared an unexpected link to Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, disclosing that Reeves’s mother, costume designer Patricia Taylor, crafted her iconic Playboy bunny outfit.

Parton made history in 1978 as the first female country artist to grace the cover of Playboy, wearing the now-iconic black bustier, bow tie, and bunny ears. Little did she know, the mastermind behind this iconic costume was Patricia Taylor, who frequently worked on Dolly’s wardrobe.

During her appearance on the show, Dolly reminisced about Taylor’s craftsmanship, recalling moments when a young Keanu would accompany his mother to fittings or her workplace.

“I remember Keanu when he was just little, and she would bring him over to my house when we were fitting or when I would go to the shop where she worked,” Parton revealed.

Years later, Reeves, who had skyrocketed to fame through blockbuster films, crossed paths with Dolly backstage at one of her shows. He reminded her of their shared history, recounting moments from his childhood spent in the presence of the country music legend.

“He said, ‘Do you remember me? I’m the little boy that used to sit at your feet when my mum was [working],’” Parton recalled, touched by the reunion.

In a previous appearance on Red Table Talk, Reeves himself acknowledged the connection, admitting to wearing the Playboy outfit as a Halloween costume at some point. He described the ensemble, including fishnet stockings and a bowtie, donning the guise of Dolly Parton as a Playboy Bunny.

Amidst these revelations, Drew Barrymore shared Reeves’s Halloween story with Dolly, to which the renowned singer expressed delight, calling Reeves “the sweetest guy.”

The unexpected connection between the country music icon and the Hollywood star, crafted through fashion and childhood memories, adds an endearing layer to their shared history, highlighting the timeless and surprising ways in which lives intersect.