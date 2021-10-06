Keanu Reeves’ Net Worth: From The Matrix to Millions

From his breakout role in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure to his reigning status as one of the world’s biggest action movie stars, Keanu Reeves has had an extraordinary, decades-spanning career. He also has a reputation for being one of the nicest and most humble celebrities in Hollywood. Given his level of stardom and the amount of money he has, it’s refreshing to see a high-profile star maintain such a down-to-earth attitude. But exactly how much cash are we talking about? Here, we take a look at Keanu Reeves’ net worth to determine just how much this megastar makes.

Keanu Reeves’ Impressive, Action-Packed Career

(Warner Bros. Pictures)

While Reeves is best known for being a high-octane action star, his career did not start out with a big bang. Born in Beirut and raised primarily in Canada, he got his start with small parts in theater and on Canadian TV in the mid 1980s. In 1986, he appeared in the indie crime drama River’s Edge. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival to much acclaim. Reeves then went on to appear in a number of teen-oriented dramas as a result of the movie’s success. He also nabbed a supporting role in the 1988 film, Dangerous Liaisons.

Reeves’ Big Break

It wasn’t until 1989 that Reeves got his big break as one half of the ditzy duo in the hit comedy, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. That movie put him on the map as far as Hollywood was concerned, catapulting him to mainstream stardom. That same year, Reeves appeared in the Ron Howard-directed comedy smash Parenthood. He also went on to star in films such as I Love You to Death, My Own Private Idaho, and Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey. He also got his first taste of action movie success with the 1991 hit, Point Break.

The Matrix

In 1994, Reeves starred alongside newcomer Sandra Bullock in the action smash Speed, which cemented his status as one of America’s leading action heroes. Five years later he starred as Neo in the epic action-science fiction film The Matrix, which grossed over $465 million worldwide and spawned two sequels — The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, both released in 2003. A fourth installment, The Matrix Resurrections, is set to be released in December 2021.

John Wick

For most actors, one insanely successful movie franchise is all they get — if they’re lucky. But not Keanu Reeves. In 2014, he starred in the hit action thriller John Wick. The film was a huge hit with both audiences and critics. It was followed by an even more successful sequel in 2017, which made double the box office gross of the first film. A third installment came out in 2019 and it quickly became the highest-grossing film of the entire franchise. A fourth and a fifth chapter of John Wick are also in the works.

His Infallible Kindness

In addition to his action-movie prowess, Reeves is celebrated for having a level head and generous heart. From giving up his seat on a New York City subway to helping a group of stranded airline travelers get where they needed to be, Reeves’ random acts of kindness frequently make headlines.

But while he’s earned a reputation as one of the nicest guys in Hollywood, the Devil’s Advocate star won’t take any special credit for it. “I don’t think of myself as a role model or anything like that,” he told Vanity Fair in a 2020 interview. “If people have had any impact from however they interact with me—in terms of entertainment or in real life or on social media—I just hope it’s been positive.”

(Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

Reeves is also extremely giving when it comes to his pocketbook. For example, the 57-year-old actor reportedly gave up a big chunk of his potential earnings for The Matrix sequels in order to ensure the franchise’s special effects and costume design crews would be adequately compensated. Similarly, Reeves reportedly took a pay cut for the 1997 film Devil’s Advocate so there would be enough money in the budget to hire acting legend Al Pacino. He did the same thing in 2000 with the film The Replacements, giving up a significant portion of his salary to pay co-star Gene Hackman.

We also know that Reeves gives to many charitable organizations — including one he created himself. “I have a private foundation that’s been running for five or six years, and it helps aid a couple of children’s hospitals and cancer research,” Reeves told Ladies Home Journal in 2009 (as reported by Snopes). “I don’t like to attach my name to it, I just let the foundation do what it does.”

According to The List, Reeves also donates to SCORE (Spinal Cord Opportunities for Rehabilitation Endowment), a charity that supports hockey players with spinal injuries. And because he’s so modest, we’re sure he gives to plenty of other organizations without taking any public credit for it.

Keanu Reeves’ Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Keanu Reeves has an estimated net worth of $350 million. A substantial portion of this likely comes from The Matrix and John Wick franchises. The famous franchises have accumulated box offices totals of more than $1.6 billion and $573 million respectively (and that’s not even counting their upcoming installments or the money made from DVD and merch sales). We also can’t forget the many high-grossing, non-action hits Reeves’ has taken home paychecks for over the years, including Something’s Gotta Give, Toy Story 4, and the beloved Bill & Ted franchise.

The Constantine star also has a valuable real estate portfolio that includes a 5,607 square-foot Hollywood Hills home reported to be worth more than $8 million. Add to that his lot of eight prized vehicles – which includes a Porsche 911 Carrera 4S — and you’ve got a pretty hefty fortune.

Not that Reeves’ is at all concerned with how much money he makes. “Money is the last thing I think about,” the humble star said back in 2003. “I could live on what I’ve already made for the next few centuries.”