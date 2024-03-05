‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown’s Son Garrison Dies at 25

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is in mourning. She announced that her son Garrison has passed away at age 25.

Taking to Instagram, she shared the sad news with fans of the show. The reality star asked for privacy while she mourned her lost, calling her son a “bright spot” in her life.

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Janelle wrote in the post. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Brown turned off her comments on the post. She shared an image of Garrison serving in the armed forces as well as a photo of him with a backpack. According to TMZ, authorities found the reality star deceased at his home in Arizona.

‘Sister Wives’ Star Passes Away

Authorities haven’t confirmed the cause of death. However, they reported that they are investigating the death as a possible suicide. Garrison’s brother Gabriel called authorities after finding his brother non-responsive at his home.

Garrison starred with his parents Janelle and Kody on Sister Wives starting in 2010. Garrison reportedly had a strained relationship with his father Kody. “Since I last talked to Dad, I bought a house,” he said on Sister Wives. “I’ve gotten into school and I got the car that I wanted, that he told me I should never get.”

In one of Garrison’s last social media posts, he revealed that he adopted a black cat. He took a photo with his new pet.

“Newest edition to my home, Ms Buttons,” he wrote with a photo of himself. “She’s 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn’t suffice.”

Fans responded to the post with their condolences. One wrote, “Sweet Garrison I just want to say that I saw your pain and I wished so badly that I could help.” Another commented, “If anyone knows what cat rescue organization Garrison worked with, please share the name so we can all donate in his honor.”

Another wrote, “RIP Garrison, you had such a beautiful soul. I never thought I could be so sad over someone I’ve never even met before but I feel that’s the impact you’ve left on a lot of us.”