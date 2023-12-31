‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Says Christine’s ‘Narrative’ About Kody Split is ‘Bull—-‘

While Sister Wives Christine and Janelle Brown remain close after their split from Kody, Janelle has issues with Christine’s narrative that she needed encouragement to leave her broken marriage.

Kody formerly had four wives, including Christine, Janelle, Meri, and Robyn. However, he is only married to Robyn today. Christine was the first to leave, and within 14 months, the other two followed. According to Christine, Janelle was too scared to split from Kody. So, she helped push her out the door.

“From the day that I asked him to not stay there anymore, I took my life back, and I got it back. And I became stronger that day…,” Christine said during the special Sister Wives Talk Back. “I’m not saying that Janelle has to follow the same path and she has [a] way different situation than mine, but she needs to know it is OK on the other side.”

Janelle noted that Christine had good intentions. But she disputed the claim that she needed any support when it came to leaving.

‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Has No Intentions of Reconciling with Kody Brown

“This narrative that Christine talks about all the time frustrates me,” she admitted. “I’m fine. I am separated from Kody.”

“Kody and I are no longer going to be together, and she acts like I’m sitting here needing encouragement to leave, I need to be shown that it’s OK — and that’s just bulls— because I have left. I have three children that still live in Flagstaff,” continued Janelle. “So why would I not stay here? I like Flagstaff. I have three kids here.”

Janelle and Kody entered into a “spiritual” marriage in 1993, making her the second wife in the plural relationship. Christine entered the marriage the following year. Janelle and Kody had six children during their nearly 30 years together.

“Just because I can’t move away right now because the assets are all scrambled — I can’t take my part of our estate and go somewhere — and the fact that I’m not dating and I’m not trying to move out of state, it’s like I’m not sitting here needing to be told that I have the power to leave. I’ve left, I just didn’t move,” she added.

During the Sister Wives: One on One special, Janelle also shared that she has no intention of working things out with Kody.

“I don’t foresee that we will ever reconcile, I don’t,” she told host Sukanya Krishnan. “It would be some sort of, like, magic fairy tale where we all transformed into some sort of different people, and that doesn’t happen in real life.”