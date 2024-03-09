‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Shares Final Family Photo Before Son’s Death

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown posted her latest family photo, which includes her late son, Robert Garrison Brown. The reality TV personality has encountered numerous challenges over time. Yet, the most heartbreaking ordeal she has ever endured is the loss of her 25-year-old son, Garrison. In March 2024, Janelle faced the devastating loss of her son reportedly to suicide.

The Sister Wives star posted a heartwarming family picture on Instagram on Friday. The photo captured her smiling with all six of her children, their spouses, and grandchildren at a holiday gathering they shared together. “I had all my children together last Christmas,” Janelle Brown captioned the image. “It was amazing as it’s hard with everyone’s busy lives to coordinate time like this.”

“I am extremely grateful now that we had pictures taken,” she added.

The photo included Logan and his wife, Michelle Petty, with their son, Gabe, daughter, Maddie, and her husband, Caleb Brush, along with their three children – Josephine Lee, Axel James, and Evangalynn Kodi. Also present were Savanah, Garrison, and Hunter with his girlfriend, Audrey. The whole family beamed while they gathered outside on the sunny Christmas afternoon for a photo together.

‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Described Garrison as a ‘Bright Spot in the Lives of All Who Knew Him’

On Tuesday, via Instagram, Janelle first shared the tragic news of her son’s unexpected passing at the age of 25. “Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” she wrote.

“He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away,” she added. “We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Kody shared the statement on social media, leading to its widespread sharing by several Brown family members through their Instagram Stories.

TLC fans were introduced to Garrison on Sister Wives, a show about his family, which includes siblings Maddie (28), Savanah (19), Logan (29), Hunter (27), and Gabe, all children of Janelle and Kody. Kody has 12 more children with his current and former sister wives.

Before Garrison’s death, he and his brother Gabe experienced a strained relationship with their father, Kody, following the COVID-19 pandemic. On last year’s Sister Wives Special: Look Back, Where We Started, Janelle disclosed that her ex did establish “somewhat of a relationship with Garrison,” yet emphasized that there was “no reconciliation” overall.