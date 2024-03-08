‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Breaks Silence After Death of 25-Year-Old Garrison

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is honoring Garrison Brown just two days following his unexpected passing. On Thursday, she posted a touching message on Instagram, reminiscing about Janelle and Kody Brown’s late son who was a caring brother to her daughter, Truely.

“Garrison was a wonderful, caring brother who understood Truely’s need for a hobby and built her a flowerbed,” she captioned footage of the flowerbed’s construction. “We’ll miss him forever.”

On Tuesday, via Instagram, Janelle shared the heartbreaking news of her son’s unexpected passing at the age of 25. “Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” she wrote.

“He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away,” she added. “We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Kody also posted the statement on social media, which was then shared by numerous Brown family members on their Instagram Stories.

Lieutenant Charles M. Hernandez II from the Flagstaff Police Department also verified the tragic news. “On 03/05/2024 Flagstaff Police officers responded to a report of a death inside a home,” Hernandez told People. The FPD verified that Garrison’s sibling, Gabriel, aged 22, found Mr. Brown deceased in an apparent suicide. “At this time there is not any indication of foul play, and Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating,” Hernandez added.

TLC Viewers Were First Introduced to Garrison on ‘Sister Wives’ When He Was Just a Preteen

TLC fans first met Garrison on Sister Wives, a show that followed the lives of his family members, including his siblings Maddie (28), Savanah (19), Logan (29), Hunter (27), and Gabe. These siblings are all children of Janelle and Kody. In addition to them, Kody has 12 more children with his past and current sister wives.

Before Garrison’s passing, he and his brother Gabe had a strained connection with their father, Kody, in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. On last year’s Sister Wives Special: Look Back, Where We Started, Janelle disclosed that her ex did establish “somewhat of a relationship with Garrison,” yet emphasized that there was “no reconciliation” overall.

The reality series Sister Wives premiered on TLC in the fall of 2010. Sister Wives follows the life of a polygamist family led by Kody Brown, his current wife Robyn, and his ex-wives Meri, Janelle, and Christine, along with their 18 children. They initially lived in Lehi, Utah, before moving to Las Vegas in 2011 and then to Flagstaff, Arizona, in mid-2018.