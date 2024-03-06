‘Sister Wives’ Star Garrison Brown Spoke Out About ‘Savior Complex’ Days Before His Death at 25

New details are coming out following the tragic death of Sister Wives star Garrison Brown. In one of his final posts, he shared that he adopted a cat.

Shared to his Instagram, Brown spoke about his inherent savior complex and how he couldn’t allow the shelter to put down the cat. “Newest edition to my home, Ms Buttons. She’s 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn’t suffice. #crazycatlady,” Garrison captioned the photos.

Authorities reportedly found Brown deceased at his Arizona home. They responded to a call from Brown’s brother Gabriel, who discovered his brother. Initial reports indicate that Brown likely died from an apparent suicide.

In his final text messages, he allegedly texted Sister Wives crewmembers, saying, “I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can’t. I miss these days.” Brown’s mother Janelle became worried and requested Gabriel to check on him.

In a statement, Brown’s parents, Janelle and Kody Brown, mourned his loss. The post has since been made private. They shared a photo of Brown in a military uniform and a photo of him smiling.

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” they wrote. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Prior to his death, Brown had been in a feud with his father. Janelle spoke of concern for both of her sons and their current mental state. “Gabriel feels everything very, very deeply. But he’s also the kid who doesn’t say anything,” she said during an episode of the show. “And Garrison just seems angry or sadder, like, he’s not as happy-go-lucky as he used to be.”

Janelle had hoped that her family might reconcile. “Even if they maybe don’t reconcile, but they come to a peace, because I feel like when there’s static in relationships, especially in a parental relationship, it does affect your life,” Janelle told Us Weekly. “It does affect them when they don’t have a good [relationship] with their dad. So, I’m hoping that in the future, things can get better.”