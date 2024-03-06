‘Sister Wives’ Kody and Janelle Brown Break Silence Following Son Garrison’s Sudden Death

‘Sister Wives’ stars Kody and Janelle Brown are grieving following the passing of their son, Robert Garrison. Janelle released a statement on behalf of her and Kody, calling Robert a “bright spot,” in the lives of the people who knew him.

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him,” Brown wrote in the statement.

“His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Police Suspect Suicide in Death of Janelle Brown’s Son

No official cause of death for Robert has been revealed. But TMZ reports that the reality star’s death looks to be an apparent suicide. Police say that he appeared to suffer a gunshot wound that was ‘self-inflicted.’

“Flagstaff PD tells us … officers responded to Garrison’s home Tuesday morning on a report of a death, and when they arrived — they discovered him dead at the scene. We’re told Garrison appears to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” TMZ added.

“We’re told no foul play is suspected, and for now… police are looking into this as an apparent suicide. FPD says Garrison’s brother Gabriel arrived at the house and found him there. No word on whether a note was left behind… we’re told an investigation is underway.”

Garrison Moved From Parents House Because of COVID

Garrison was a regular on the reality show. So naturally he spent a lot of time at home with his parents. But then the COVID-19 pandemic took center stage in 2020. The Brown family had strict rules on prevention protocols. Cody wanted no part of it. He purchased a home in Flagstaff in 2021 – where he was ultimately pronounced dead on March 5.

“Garrison moved out of his parent’s house a few years ago during the pandemic — this amid a massive feud within the family over COVID and the strict rules Kody was enforcing,” TMZ added.

“In the end, Garrison ended up buying his own home in Arizona and has lived there since 2021.”