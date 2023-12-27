‘Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Admits He’s ‘Really Glad’ He and Meri Didn’t Have More Kids

Sister Wives star Kody Brown has a different perspective now on growing his family. The reality star recently admitted that he was happy he didn’t have more children with his ex-wife Meri Brown.

Kody’s comments come as part of a recent special that provides an introspective on the show’s past. The special covered both Kody’s and Meri’s attempts at in vitro fertilization in 2012 (via Pop Culture).

“Retrospectively, I’m really glad we didn’t have more children,” Kody said during the episode. “It wouldn’t have been good for the child because Meri and I weren’t healthy then.”

In 2012, the couple planned to have another baby. They talked at length about extending their family. At the time, they thought the rewards outweighed any potential risks. Meri said of the procedure in 2012, “It just freaks me out to go through that again. I want to have another baby. I would love that.”

Kodi agreed, “When we’re dying when we’re 110, we’ll look back and we’ll be glad we did the IVF.”

Kodi Brown Speaks a Different Tune on ‘Sisters Wives’

However, they ultimately decided against having another child. Meri experienced a miscarriage and the couple ultimately grew cold feet on the idea. It’s a decision that Kody is standing by in 2023. The reality star went into more detail about why he chose not to pursue growing a family

Kody explained that Meri and his marriage hadn’t been in a good place. He said it was “more realization that our marriage is not really healthy” that led to them making the decision.

However, Meri seems to have a slightly different perspective. She wished that the couple did have a baby, saying, “I really wanted to have more than just one.”

For Kody and Meri, the couple have called it quits. The two released a statement in which they discussed their separation and divorce.

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship,” the two wrote. “During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love.”