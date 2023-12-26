Janelle and Christine Brown Open Up About Fading Relationship With Former Sister Wives

Sister Wives Christine and Janelle Brown are still as close as ever after leaving their famous polygamous union with Kody Brown, but they can’t say the same about Meri and Robyn.

“I haven’t really spoken with Robyn or Meri very much,” Christine told People. “I spoke with Meri one time, I think, since I’ve separated from Kody.”

As fans of the reality series know, the Sister Wives relationships took a turn for the worse in 2021. Christine left the marriage that November, and a year later people learned that Janelle had also walked away. In January 2023, news broke that Meri and Kody had separated as well. Today, Robyn is Kody’s only wife.

Christine admitted that she’s seen Robyn and Meri at “a couple of family functions,” but they’ve kept their distance. “I thought it would be different, but I don’t think it’s going to be different than that,” she added.

Janelle shared that she hasn’t exchanged any words with her former sisters. The 54-year-old said she didn’t have enough “history” to bond with Meri or Robyn. “It’s going to stay separate,” she noted. “And I don’t need to be close to either of them, really.”

“Look, we were all part of a family, we all worked hard when we were part of the same family,” Janelle continued. “But now there just isn’t a lot in common.”

Meri Brown, however, is interested in reconnecting with Christine and Janelle. That said, she’s not willing to overextend herself while trying. “It’s going to take all parties involved, you know what I mean?” Meri said. “But I’m not closing any doors.”

‘Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Remarried and Brought Janelle Along

While the five-way marriage with Kody is completely dead, Christine and Janelle remain sister wives in their own way. Christine remarried this past Valentine’s Day, and while she didn’t form another plural relationship, Janelle and her kids moved in with the newlyweds.

Christine admitted that she felt a spark with her now-husband, David Wolley, almost immediately. But the mom of six was concerned because he also had “a lot of kids.” To further complicate the matter, she knew she couldn’t settle down with a man unless he accepted Janelle and her six children.

“I was so worried about coming with all of my history of everything, and us and all of our kids together,” she admitted.

In the end, he welcomed the entire family into his home. “When I told him, I’m like, ‘I have a lot of kids, and I have a sister wife, and everywhere I go, Janelle has to come with me and all of her children come with me too,” she shared. “There’s not just me. And he’s like, ‘OK. OK.’”