Simone Biles Slams Trolls Criticizing Her Hair During 2024 Paris Olympics Heatwave

Legendary gymnast and multiple medal-winning Olympian Simone Biles is urging 2024 Paris Olympics viewers to save their hair critiques.

Critics with no lives commented on her knotted hairstyle during the women’s artistic gymnastics qualification event on Sunday. However, Biles gently pushed back and offered some context for her hairdo.

simone biles and serena williams the best athletes on the planet and they head always look a hot ass mess. SOMEBODY FIX their HAIR PLEASE — Clair Huxtable ✨ (@searCH_mY_NAme) July 30, 2024

On Tuesday, July 30, the renowned athlete shared two Instagram Stories showcasing her and fellow Olympians during a 45-minute bus ride amid the ongoing heatwave in Paris. In the video, 27-year-old Biles can be seen using a handheld fan in an effort to stay cool, as temperatures in Paris soared to a scorching 95 degrees.

“Don’t come for me about my hair,” she wrote on the video. In the footage, her hair is pulled back into a ponytail. “IT WAS DONE but bus has NO AC & it’s like 9,000 degrees.”

She followed up her first post with a cheeky pic of herself grinning with her eyes shut in her blank tank top, playfully reminding everyone that commenting on someone’s hair is a no-go—heatwave hair drama included.

She captioned the snapshot: “gonna hold your hand when I say this,” then added, “next time you want to comment on a Black girl’s hair, JUST DON’T.”

The footage from her Instagram Story found its way to X (formerly Twitter).

“Gonna gold your hand when I say this… Next time you wanna comment on a Black girl’s hair, JUST DON’T” – Simone Biles with a quick PSA pic.twitter.com/pehDqLibmK — Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) July 30, 2024

Fortunately, the criticism didn’t disrupt Simone’s focus. She and her Team USA teammates secured the gold medal in the women’s all-around gymnastics final yesterday.

Fans Defend Simone Biles: ‘Out Here Making History and People Focusing on Her Hair’

Meanwhile, Simone Biles wasn’t alone in her frustration over comments on her hair while competing for her country. Many Olympics viewers shared Biles’ annoyance and took to social media to push back against trolls.

“Thinking over what Simone Biles did in these Paris Olympics, it’s amazing to me how many people seem to be focused solely on her hair,” one fan wrote on X.

“Simone Biles out here making history and people focusing on her hair and not her talent,” a second fan added.

Simone Biles out here making history and people focusing on her hair and not her talent pic.twitter.com/CjLl2gZeK9 — DeMarko (@freakymarko) July 31, 2024

“Seriously? Simone Biles wins a gold medal and people are sniping about her hair. WTF?”, a third fan chimed in.

Yet another fan added: “simone biles literally reconfigures the bounds of gymnastics every time she hits the floor. not only are the girls trying to beat simone, now they’re trying to beat simone with moves simone CREATED. and y’all want to talk about her hair?”

However, broadcaster Stephanie Ruhle summed up how folks watching the Olympics should be feeling about the gifted athlete’s locks.

“I love @Simone_Biles hair,” she wrote.