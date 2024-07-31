Simone Biles Claps Back at MyKayla Skinner’s ‘Work Ethic’ Comments After Team USA’s Win

Adding a little more sweetness to Team USA’s gymnastics gold medal win, Simone Biles clapped back at MyKayla Skinner’s recent “work ethic” remark in the best way possible.

Skinner, who was on Team USA during the 2016 Olympic Games as an alternate and was a vault silver medalist during the 2020 Olympic Games, recently made headlines after she took a dig at the team’s gymnasts right before the 2024 Olympic Games.

Although she didn’t say anything about Biles, Skinner decided to criticize the rest of the team, Suni Lee, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, and Hezly Rivera. “Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn’t like what it used to be,” MyKayla said.

Skinner seemingly hinted at a difference in work ethic since the U.S. Center for SafeSport made ending abuse in athletics a priority. “The girls just don’t have the work ethic,” she continued. “And it’s hard too because of SafeSport. Like, coaches can’t get on athletes and they have to be really careful what they say.”

She further commented, ” Which, in some ways, is really good, but at the same time, to get to where you need to be in gymnastics you do have to be, I feel like, a little aggressive and a little intense.”

Although Skinner quickly deleted the video and apologized for what she said, Simone Biles responded with, “Not everyone needs a mic and a platform.”

Simone Biles Responds to MyKayla Skinner’s Remarks Publicly in an Instagram Post

While celebrating the gold medal win, Simone Biles seemingly took a jab at MyKayla Skinner’s work ethic remarks through an Instagram post.

“Lack of talent, lazy, Olympic champions,” Biles declared in the post, which featured the team celebrating with the American flag.

Team USA gymnast, Jordan Chiles stated in the comments, “And that’s on periodt!!”

Other former Team USA gymnasts responded. Knowing that the clapback was about Skinner, McKayla Maroney declared, “It doesn’t get more iconic than this… She f’d around n found out fr. Feels like I need to apologize just to redeem my first name.”

Fellow Team USA gymnastics alum, Dominique Moceanu, added, “Go, ladies!! Welcome to the club!!”

Laurie Hernandez wrote, “LMAO I LOVE YALL”

Former USA Olympian Michelle Kwan further stated, “our letter word for all the haters – G.O.A.T 🐐!!! Bravo.”

Jonathan Owens, Simone Biles’ husband, also wrote, “F AROUND AND FIND OUT.”

MyKayla Skinner has yet to respond to the post.