Simone Biles Defends Husband Jonathan Owens Wearing Her Olympic Gold Medal: ‘Leave Us Alone’

Simone Biles came to her husband’s defense after recent criticism from social media.

Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens took to Instagram to congratulate his wife after receiving her 8th Olympic gold medal this past week. In his post, he holds up the medallion as he stands next to his wife in her Team USA gear.

“Witnessing history every time you step on the mat,” he captioned the photo. “Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!! Just wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So thankful I was there to see it.”

Jonathan Owens was met with intense criticism for the post. And Simone Biles, who is clearly fed up with the outside opinions, did hold back with her response.

“Crazy thing is, I put my medal on every single one of my family members and took pictures,” said Biles in her TikTok. “so don’t ever make assumptions … like y’all are so f****** miserable. leave us alone,” she said.

Jonathan Owens Catches Heat for Wearing Simone Biles’ Olympic Gold Medal

A TikTok video in response to the photo seemed to be the straw that broke the Olympic gymnast’s back. One user ranted about the photo, calling out the football player for comments he made in 2020 about not knowing who Simone Biles was before their union.

“Let her wear the medal for the picture that you post. After everything that’s gone on, that could be a pretty simple PR move… [You] already got made fun of by the entire internet for trying to overshadow [your] wife, and undermine her accomplishments,” the Tik Toker remarked.

Jonathan Owens was also met with ridicule from other people on social media. One user commented, “Why he holding it like he won it?”

Another user chimed in, saying, “Give the medal back bby that’s not yours.”

Meanwhile, Simone Biles is continuing on a historic path in the 2024 Olympics. She has already won three gold medals at this year’s games.