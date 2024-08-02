simone-biles-wins-sixth-gold-medal-at-2024-olympics-in-paris

Simone Biles has won her sixth gold medal at the 2024 Olympics.

Biles won the women’s all-around final in Paris, beating Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade. She started with a Yurchenko double pike on the vault, wowed the crowd on the uneven bars and balance beam, and concluded with an impressive floor routine.

Cleared for takeoff. 🫡



Simone Biles gets her day started on vault. #ParisOlympics



📺 NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/qOtAzKDP3P — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 1, 2024

Many X users shared their support for the Olympic gymnast.

“So much grace! Looking amazing and happy <3,” one person wrote.

“so. much. freaking. power 🤯,” said another.

Many people on X, however, also questioned why she won, stating that her landing was rough.

“I don’t understand how she doesn’t lose points for those huge bounces after she lands, she’s not sticking it,” one person confessed. “Can someone explain, I have no idea how it works…”

Another user replied, “The level of difficulty of the vault she performs is so ridiculously high (she’s quite literally the only one who performs it) that she gets a lot of room for error. That’s how far above everyone else she is.”

However, a third user said, “what makes simone biles so special that she never has to even attempt to stick a landing?? yes i know she goes higher than anyone else, but that means she does not have to hit the landing like everyone else is expected to?? #artisticgymnastics #olympics.”

“I remember some loser saying, but she can’t stick a landing,” a fourth added separately. “Her jumps are so difficult and she has so much power in her jumps, in her flips that it’s hard for her to stick. When he or anyone can do half of what she can then I’d be impressed.”