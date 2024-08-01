Simone Biles’ Husband Jonathan Owens Slammed for Wearing Her Olympic Gold Medal

Not long after he posted a photo of himself wearing the gold medal his wife Simone Biles won at the 2024 Olympic Games, Jonathan Owens received some pushback from the social media crowd.

In his latest Instagram post, Owens wrote a special tribute to Biles. “Witnessing history every time you step on the mat,” he declared. “Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!! Just wow!!! 8 of them!!!! So thankful I was there to see it.”

Simone Biles quickly responded to Jonathan Owens’ sweet post by commenting, “Means the world you’re here” and “My whole heart. I love you.”

However, the critics were quick to go after Owens for wearing Biles’ medal like its his own. “There’s something very unsettling about you wearing her medal,” one critic wrote. “Seems off. Give it back to her immediately.”

Another pointed out, “You do realize that is not your medal… right? This is giving military wife vibes.”

Meanwhile, both Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens fans were also as quick to show support. “Yall. Stop. Simone has very clearly stated this treatment of her man upsets her! We love her and we HONOR PEOPLE WE LOVE!! We honor their requests and their hearts. She really is spectacular, [Jonathan] and we love how you love her!!!!! Congratulations, Simone!!!!”

A fellow fan added, “These comments are bitter and annoying. You’ve never let a family member try on a grad cap for fun or let someone who supports you hold the trophy after a game? It’s an Olympic medal! She probably let him try it on for fun! Y’all are sad man.”

Just before he and Simone Biles headed to the 2024 Olympic Games, Jonathan Owens addressed his previous comments about him being the ‘catch’ in his marriage.

“I always say that the men are the catch,” he said during a Dec. 2023 appearance on The Pivot podcast.

Also during that interview, Jonathan Owens admitted he didn’t know who Simone Biles was when they first started dating. “So literally, had been on the app for a couple of days, man, and it’s like she pops up and I’m like, ‘Let me see who this is’ “ he said. “I had never really paid attention to gymnastics, so it piqued my curiosity.”

Earlier this month, Owens said he had turned off his social media notifications following that interview. I have all my social media notifications off,” he told Us Weekly. “So I didn’t even know for a while. I was actually with my mom and Simone when it came out, all the comments and everything. I just let them read it.”

Simone Biles spoke out about Jonathan Owens’ “controversial” comments during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast in April. “You just couldn’t see me on the videos,” she explained. “I was there for the whole entire video.”

She further shared, “So, whenever he did that interview, I thought everything was ok. And then I go on Twitter, and everybody’s like, divorce this man, he’s mean. I’m like, he’s the sweetest. He praises the ground that I walk on. Truly, I’ve never met a man like him.”