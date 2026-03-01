shia-labeouf-arrested-in-new-orleans-again

Actor Shia LaBeouf was once again arrested in New Orleans days after his first run-in with the city’s law enforcement.

According to AP News, the Transformers star was arrested and charged with an additional misdemeanor count of simple battery. The charge is notably related to his Feb. 17 arrest during Mardi Gras.

LaBeouf surrendered himself to law enforcement on Saturday. After posting his $5,000 bond, the actor was released from custody.

During the mid-February incident, the actor was arrested for two counts of misdemeanor battery following an alleged altercation at the Royal Street Inn & R Bar.

In the initial police report, it was revealed that a person was struck in the face with a “closed fist,” which caused his nose to “possibly dislocate.”

The person stated that he “pushed his nose back into place” himself.

The report further revealed that LaBeouf had allegedly “used the word f—-t” multiple times during the altercation.

Following the incident, LaBeouf was ordered to enroll in substance abuse treatment and undergo drug testing. He also had to post a $100,000 bond as a condition of his release.

LaBeouf Addressed His Feb. 17 Arrests Hours Before Turning Himself in

Hours before he turned himself in to the police on Saturday, LeBeouf had spoken out about his Feb. 17 arrest.

“I’ve been having the time of my life, you know,” he explained during his interview with Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan. “I got some contrition on my heart.”

He then stated, “It’s not nice to hurt people ever. It’s f—ing lame. People got hurt. I got to deal with that. I’mma deal with that in full. I’ll eat it all. It’s on me. I f—ed up.”

LaBeouf further addressed the altercation at the restaurant. “I was drunk, and then I felt infringed upon, like, in terms of my proximity,” he recalled. “I wasn’t in my right mind, so it’s on me… It was probably just my fault, for, somewhere. I don’t know how, but I’m going to figure it out.”

The actor noted that he didn’t think his drunk state was the reason for the fight and the arrest that followed.

“My behavior? Bulls—,” he said. “I gotta deal with it. Does that mean I got to go to rehab again? I’m just not into it, bro. I don’t think my answers are there. I don’t think if I genuinely did, I’d go.”







