Shia LaBeouf Breaks Silence About New Orleans Arrest

Days after he was arrested in New Orleans, Shia LaBeouf broke his silence about the incident.

While appearing on Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan, the Transformers star opened up about the situation. “I’ve been having the time of my life, you know,” he explained. “I got some contrition on my heart.”

He further explained, “It’s not nice to hurt people ever. It’s f—ing lame. People got hurt. I got to deal with that. I’mma deal with that in full. I’ll eat it all. It’s on me. I f—ed up.”

The actor was arrested in New Orleans earlier this month and was charged with two counts of battery after allegedly striking someone multiple times. He was under the influence of alcohol and was being escorted out of a restaurant at the time.

Hours after he was released from jail, LaBeouf took to X and wrote, “Free me.”

LeBeouf Relocated to New Orleans After He ‘Failed’ In His Marriage to Mia Goth

Meanwhile, LeBeouf spoke about relocating from Los Angeles to New Orleans. The move was made following his split from wife Mia Goth.

“I had to own up to that,” he said about the breakup. “And so that’s why I had to move out here. I moved out here and started trying to rebuild, was having a good time, and then, you know, hit a roadblock right there. That roadblock began with clout-chasing.”

He noted the “clout-chasing” led to the New Orleans restaurant altercation.

“I was drunk, and then I felt infringed upon, like, in terms of my proximity,” he recalled. “I wasn’t in my right mind, so it’s on me… It was probably just my fault, for, somewhere. I don’t know how, but I’m going to figure it out.”

However, LaBeouf said his drunk state was not the reason for the fight and the arrest that followed.

“My behavior? Bulls—,” he said. “I gotta deal with it. Does that mean I got to go to rehab again? I’m just not into it, bro. I don’t think my answers are there. I don’t think if I genuinely did, I’d go.”

He then noted, “I don’t think I have a drinking problem. I think I have a different problem, and I’m going to address it.’

LaBeouf further explained that he has a “small man complex.”

“Some kind of Napoleonic, I don’t know what it is, [but] I think it’s something that has to do with anger and ego more so than my drinking,” he added. “That’s where I’m at now on my journey, and I’m trying to navigate it. I’ll figure it out.”