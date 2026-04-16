victoria-beckham-addresses-estrangement-with-eldest-son-brooklyn

Just a few months after the estrangement with her eldest son, Brooklyn, made headlines, Victoria Beckham has officially addressed the situation.

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During a recent profile interview with The Wall Street Journal, Victoria opened up about the relationship she and her husband David have with their children.

“I think that we’ve always – we love our children so much,” she said. “We’ve always tried to be the best parents that we can be.”

However, she did not mention Brooklyn by name.

“You know, we’ve been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now,” Victoria pointed out. “And all we’ve ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that’s all I really want to say about it.”

The Spice Girls alum then said she and David are “trying to do the best we can” with their children.

“Being a parent of young adult children and adult children, gosh, I mean, it’s very different from having little children,” she noted.

Victoria and David have four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

Brooklyn Unleashed About the Fallout With His Family in Early 2026

In a series of Instagram Stories posts, Brooklyn accused Victoria and David of “attacking” him and his wife, Nicola Peltz, in the press. He alleged his parents had tried “endlessly to ruin ” the relationship.

“I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private,” he stated. “Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.”

Brooklyn then revealed that he had no interest in reconciling with his family. “I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

“Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they’ll go through to place countless lies in the media,” he continued. “Mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out.”

Brooklyn also accused his parents of attempting to ruin his and Nicola’s wedding.

“My mum canceled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design,” he alleged. “Forcing her to urgently find a new dress.”

Brooklyn further accused Victoria and David of repeatedly pressuring and attempting to bribe him into signing away his rights ot his name. He said that the decision would have impacted him, Nicola, and their future children.

“They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date,” he said. “Because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since.”











