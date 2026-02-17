shia-labeouf-just-got-arrested-in-new-orleans

Shia LaBeouf has been arrested after allegedly “terrorizing” New Orleans during a days-long Mardi Gras bar crawl.

TMZ reports that the arrest occurred just after the Transformers star got into a physical altercation outside of a bar in the French Quarter, a little after midnight on Tuesday.

The fight led to paramedics arriving on the scene to assist LaBeouf.

An eyewitness told the media outlet that LaBeouf was escorted out of the bar by a staff member for some reason just minutes before the fight broke out. Although he walked away from the bar, LaBeouf soon returned and received medical attention. He was then loaded into an ambulance, which drove away with its lights on.

LaBeouf has since been arrested. Court records show he received two simple battery charges.

The actor has been arrested 11 times. Before New Orleans, he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery and theft. Following his 2017 arrest in Georgia, LaBeouf entered a court-mandated rehab. He has been on and off sober since then.

LaBeouf Has Been Partying in New Orleans Since Late Last Week

Before his arrest, Shia LaBeouf was reportedly partying in New Orleans since Thursday.

Although he first appeared to be “so nice” during his Thursday visit to Ms. Mae’s bar, he had a not-so-great experience upon returning to the establishment days later.

During his last visit to the bar, LaBeouf was asked to leave after he attempted to “be a celebrity bartender.”

“He asked me three times if he could use his credit card,” a bartender who was working on Sunday said. However, the bar has numerous “Cash Only” signs.

Referring to the actor’s 2003 hit film Holes, the bartender added, “Why don’t you go back and dig holes.”

A fellow bar employee commented on LaBeouf’s visit to New Orleans, saying he was “terrorizing the city” with his antics.

Another witness said LaBeouf was very noticeable. “He was louder than everyone and was giving acting instructions to a girl at the bar,” they said.

Meanwhile, 45 Tchoup co-owner Deb Shatz had a different experience with LaBeouf. She said he was “chill” during both of his visits to her establishment.



