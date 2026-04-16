’90s TV Star Accused in Fatal Hit-and-Run Involving Dog

A former Baywatch heartthrob is being accused of running over more than just the beach in his pickup truck. The ’90s TV star allegedly struck and killed a dog in Malibu before driving off, according to a recent report.

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Vera Errico was walking her three leashed dogs in a gated Malibu community around 6 a.m. on April 16 when actor David Charvet allegedly struck one of them with his Ford Super Duty truck, TMZ reported.

Errico said the truck hit her 11-year-old white English Labrador named Sunday.

Errico and her husband rushed Sunday to a veterinarian, where the dog was euthanized, TMZ reported. She claims Charvet did not stop immediately after hitting the dog, but instead drove outside the gated community, where Errico believes he then contacted the police.

The couple planned to file a hit-and-run police report with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office, according to TMZ.

When reached by phone, Charvet told the outlet he had “no comment” and referred them to his publicist, who has not yet responded.

David Charvet, best known for running in slow motion on Baywatch and navigating the drama of Melrose Place, was previously married to model and actress Brooke Burke. The couple, who have two children together, called it quits in 2018.

’90s TV actor David Charvet alongside his ‘Baywatch’ co-stars Pamela Anderson (blonde), Alexandra Paul (brunette). (Photo by Arnold Slater/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)



Now 53, Charvet stepped away from Hollywood a few years ago, telling Page Six in 2022 that he wanted to “reinvent” himself to be the “father [he] wanted to be.”