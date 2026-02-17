shia-labeouf-and-horror-movie-star-wife-reportedly-separate

Shia LaBeouf and his wife, horror film favorite Mia Goth, reportedly separated nearly a year ago.

It’s unclear if the colorful couple has filed for divorce, according to Page Six‘s exclusive source. Another source told the outlet that LaBeouf relocated to New Orleans after the breakup to be closer to his family.

The on-again, off-again couple began their rollercoaster romance in 2012 after meeting on the set of the arthouse sex romp Nymphomaniac: Vol. II—Goth’s first major film role. In a move as unconventional as their relationship, the Frankenstein star, 32, and LaBeouf, 39, live-streamed their 2016 Las Vegas wedding on TMZ.

According to Page Six, they made their red-carpet debut two years later at the London premiere of his film Fury. However, by 2015, they were famously caught having a heated argument in Germany.

Shia Labeouf and Mia Goth. (Photo by Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Their on-again, off-again saga continued with a 2018 split, where a rep announced an “amicable” divorce. However, they were spotted wearing wedding rings again in 2020. After a few more dizzying turns on their relationship rollercoaster, they welcomed a child in 2022 (the same year Goth starred in X, which kicked off a trilogy of horror films starring her that include 2022’s Pearl and 2024’s MaXXXine).

Shia LaBeouf’s Reported Split Comes After an Arrest Early Tuesday Morning

News of their latest split surfaced after LaBeouf was arrested in Louisiana on Tuesday morning for allegedly getting into a brawl during Mardi Gras celebrations.

The Peanut Butter Falcon actor remained in custody at Orleans Parish Prison in Louisiana on Tuesday morning, held without bond. He is reportedly scheduled to appear before a judge today.

The Transformers star has been arrested 11 times. Prior to his arrest in New Orleans, he faced charges of misdemeanor battery and theft. After a 2017 arrest in Georgia, LaBeouf entered court-ordered rehab and has struggled with maintaining sobriety since.

Shia LaBeouf had reportedly been partying in New Orleans since Thursday before his arrest.