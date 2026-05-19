Donald Trump Jr. is Rumored to Wed Bettina Anderson Over Memorial Day Weekend, But Not at the White House

Although Donald Trump Jr. is rumored to wed his fiancée, Bettina Anderson, this upcoming Memorial Day weekend, the couple will not be exchanging vows at the White House.

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A source close to the situation told Page Six that the couple will celebrate their big day on a private island in the Bahamas, surrounded by close friends and family.

While there were whispers that Trump and Anderson wanted to have their wedding on the White House grounds, the couple ultimately decided to hold it in the Bahamas.

“They’re very aware that a lavish wedding at the White House while people are dying wouldn’t be well-received,” an insider stated, referring to the US’s current conflict with Iran. “Especially after the state dinner for King Charles – ti would be too much pomp and circumstance.”

“Don was fully supportive of the bridal shower and the bachelorette party,” the source continued. “He wants everyone to know he adores her and that they plan to get married. But they want to make sure the timing is right politically before actually setting a date.”

President Trump’s eldest son was first romantically linked to Anderson in late 2024. The couple got engaged in late 2025. Trump Jr. allegedly popped the question while he and Anderson were at Camp David in mid-December.

Trump Jr. was previously married to Vanessa Haydon from 2005 to 2018. The former couple shares five children.

Following his divorce from Haydon, Trump Jr. started dating Kimberly Guilfoyle. They got engaged in 2020, but called it quits sometime in 2024. Gulifoyle was named Ambassador to Greece shortly after Trump Jr. and Anderson went public with their romance.

The Couple Previously Held a Bridal Shower at Mar-a-Lago

Weeks before they were expected to wed, Trump Jr. and Anderson had an Enchanted Garden-themed bridal shower at Mar-a-Lago.

Among those who attended the shower were Ivanka, Tiffany, and Lara Trump, family members of Trump Jr., as well as the groom’s former stepmother, Marla Maples.

Trump Jr.’s daughter, Kai, was also present for the event.

“I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with Bettina,” Trump Jr. allegedly stated at the shower. “She is smart, loving, and caring.”