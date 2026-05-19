Amy Schumer Reveals Interesting Side Effect to ‘Botched’ Procedure

Following a recent “botched” colonoscopy, Amy Schumer opens up about the side effect she experienced from the procedure.

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During her recent appearance on the “Dear Media by Night” event for the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Schumer said that while she’s happier than she’s “ever been before,” the comedian/actress is not “feeling very sexual” following the “botched” colonoscopy.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a colonoscopy examines the large intestine. It is used for diagnosing gastrointestinal diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease and colon cancer.

Although she didn’t elaborate about the situation, Schumer is known for discussing her health woes. In 2024, she wrote in the News Not Noise newsletter that she was diagnosed with Cushing syndrome.

“I feel reborn. There are a few types of Cushing. Some that can be fatal, require brain surgery or removal of adrenal glands,” she explained. “While I was doing press on camera for my Hulu show [Life & Beth], I was also in MRI machines four hours at a time, having my veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn and thinking I may not be around to see my son [Gene] grow up.”

Cushing syndrome is a hormonal disorder that is caused by prolonged exposure to excess cortisol. It can cause the body to make too much cortisol, or it can result from taking medicines called glucocorticoids, which affect the body in the same way as cortisol.

In addition to causing a fatty hump between the shoulders, a rounded face, and pink or purple stretch marks on the skin, Cushing syndrome can also cause high blood pressure or bone loss. Sometimes, disorder may cause type 2 diabetes.

The Comedian Discussed Her Experience With Cushing Syndrome Last Year

Schumer continued to discuss the diagnosis during her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast in 2025.

“I was getting these steroid injections, and so it gave me this thing called Cushing syndrome,” she said. “Which I wouldn’t have known if the internet hadn’t come for me so hard.”

She continued by stating, “I learned that I had something called ‘moon face,’ I’m starring in a movie [Netflix’s Kinda Pregnant] and there’s a camera in my face, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ I was feeling really down on myself before I started filming this movie.”

Schumer then said that she started to feel better after her friends began supporting her.