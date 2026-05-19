Singer/Guitarist Ike Willis Dead at 70

Ike Willis, longtime singer and guitarist for Frank Zappa, has died.

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Willis was a core member of Zappa’s band from 1978 until Zappa’s final tour in 1988. During this period, he contributed to iconic albums such as Joe’s Garage.

His family confirmed the news in a statement to Rolling Stone, saying the 70-year-old died in North Las Vegas on May 16th, surrounded by loved ones. While no specific cause of death was given, Willis had announced in 2022 that he was battling prostate cancer.

In an extensive statement, the family said they were “deeply heartbroken” by the loss. “Ike was not only a great father, but a musician whose unmistakable voice, humor, and artistry left a lasting imprint on the music world,” they shared. “His years of collaboration with Frank Zappa made him a cherished figure within the Zappa community, where fans embraced him not only for his talent, but for his generosity, wit, and the joy he brought to every stage.” The family also highlighted his role as a mentor to young musicians and as a father who was “full of fun, warmth, and endless laughter.”

The statement concluded by thanking fans and friends for their support. “As we continue to gather final details and navigate this profound loss, we ask for patience and privacy,” they added. “Thank you for honoring his life, his music, and his legacy.”

Singer/Guitarist Ike Willis Featured on Several Iconic Zappa Records Before Forming His Own band

Though Willis was best known as the voice of Joe in the iconic 1979 rock opera Joe’s Garage, he was also featured on several other Zappa records. These include Tinsel Town Rebellion, The Man From Utopia, Shut Up ‘n Play Yer Guitar, and Thing-Fish. In addition, his voice can be heard on several of the musician’s live albums.

RIP Ike Willis. What a legend. Glad I got to see him a few times. pic.twitter.com/Cuozf6tXAo — Brad Sabbath (@bradthacker) May 17, 2026

Willis was one of Zappa’s most loyal collaborators. He stayed with the musician for nearly a decade before forming his own group, the Ike Willis Band, in the late 1980s. Following Zappa’s death in 1993, Willis also became deeply involved in several tribute acts celebrating his former bandleader.