Rapper Died by Suicide, Officials Say: Latest on Lil Poppa’s Death

Authorities have revealed that the rising Jacksonville, Florida, rapper Lil Poppa died by suicide.

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Documents from the Fulton County coroner’s office, obtained by TMZ, state that the rapper, born Janarious Mykel Wheeler, died in February from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head while in the passenger’s seat of a vehicle.

A toxicology report is still pending.

Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage

Hapeville Chief of Police Bruce Hedley previously informed TMZ that Lil Poppa was involved in a single-car accident on Interstate 85, south of Hapeville, Georgia. According to Hedley, the rapper shot himself shortly after his manager arrived at the scene.

The “Mind Over Matter” rapper was only 25.

Born Janarious Mykel Wheeler in Jacksonville, Florida, in 2000, Lil Poppa began rapping at age 7. He initially wrote music for his church before transitioning to secular music.

Lil Poppa’s Breakthough Came at Just 18

Lil Poppa gained attention in 2018 at just 18 years old with his song “Purple Hearts,” which chronicled his experience surviving a shooting in his hometown. The track was later featured on his mixtape Under Investigation.

Rapper Lil Poppa performs at the CMG Gangsta Art Tour in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

“Purple Hearts” went viral, leading the artist to sign with Interscope Records. In 2021, he released his debut LP, Blessed, I Guess, which explored his complex feelings about sudden fame. Wheeler later signed with Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group, joining a roster that includes artists like Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla.

Lil Poppa’s last album, the 16-track Almost Normal Again, was released in August 2025.

Lil Poppa had big plans for 2026. The rapper’s most recent song, “Out of Town Bae,” was released the month of his death, and he was scheduled to perform in New Orleans last March.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.