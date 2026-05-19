New ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spinoff Coming to ABC

Get ready for some medical drama with a side of sweet tea. Grey’s Anatomy is heading south for its next spinoff, courtesy of the series’ creator, Shonda Rhimes.

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According to Deadline, ABC has greenlit an untitled medical drama with a straight-to-series order. The new show is co-created, written, and executive-produced by Rhimes and Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Meg Marinis, with Ellen Pompeo also serving as an executive producer. Produced by Shondaland and 20th Television, the spinoff is set to premiere in midseason 2027.

“I am incredibly excited to expand the Grey’s Anatomy universe,” Marinis gushed about the upcoming show. “This opportunity will bring new characters and stories to life that will embody the same heart, emotion, and connection audiences have loved from Grey’s for more than two decades — all set in my home state of Texas. I am so grateful to Shonda Rhimes for creating this dynamic world and feel so fortunate that I get to be a part of it.”

Why This Grey’s Anatomy Spinoff Is Unique

Spinoffs of the beloved medical drama are nothing new, of course. This marks the fourth series in the Grey’s Anatomy franchise. It follows the original and its offshoots, Private Practice and Station 19. But for this go-round, we’re leaving the West Coast and big city life behind.

The new series will trade in skyscrapers for tumbleweeds. Per Deadline, the “edgy” drama follows a team at a rural West Texas medical center, the last outpost for care in a vast, sprawling landscape.

This will also be the first Grey’s spinoff that doesn’t feature a series regular from the original show. Private Practice was headlined by Kate Walsh’s Addison, while Station 19 was led by Jason George’s Ben.

The spinoff will center on a new group of doctors. However, it will likely connect to the world of Grey’s Anatomy through one or more characters; they just won’t be regulars.

The episode count for the untitled spinoff is still to be determined. Deadline speculates it will likely follow recent ABC midseason entries like R.J. Decker and the Scrubs reboot, which both launched with nine episodes.