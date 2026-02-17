Shia LaBeouf Accused of ‘Terrorizing’ New Orleans on Week-Long Mardi Gras Bender

Actor Shia LaBeouf has been accused of “terrorizing” New Orleans while celebrating Mardi Gras last week.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Transformers star, who has claimed to be sober for years, went on an alleged extended-weekend bar crawl in the city’s Uptown neighborhood starting on Thursday. By Sunday, the doorman at Ms. Mae’s 24/7 bar described the actor as being in an “inebriated” state and was “somewhat belligerent.”

LaBeouf notably appeared at the bar as the Mardi Gras parade made its way up St. Charles Avenue. Continuing to speak about the actor’s behavior, the doorman said, “He did the ‘Do you know who I am?’ bit.”

A bartender at Ms. Mae’s described LaBeouf as being “so nice” during his Thursday visit. However, a few days later, LaBeouf returned to the bar and was told to put his shirt back on after taking it off. He was then asked to leave during Sunday’s visit after he attempted to “be a celebrity bartender.”

“He asked me three times if he could use his credit card,” another bartender who was working on Sunday said. However, the bar has numerous “Cash Only” signs.

The bartender said, “Why don’t you go back and dig holes?” referring to the actor’s 2003 film Holes. Another bartender who served him on Thursday stated that he was “terrorizing the city.”

Witnesses said LaBeouf’s behavior had been concerning even at the start of the extended weekend-long bar crawl. “He was louder than everyone and was giving acting instructions to a girl at the bar,” one witness said.

However, 45 Tchoup co-owner Deb Shatz said LaBeouf was “chill” during both of his visits to her establishment.

TMZ also reported that LaBeouf got into a fight and was treated by EMTs.

Shia LaBeouf Previously Said He Was Planning to Become a Deacon After Converting to Catholicism.

The wild weekend in New Orleans occurred a little more than two years after LaBeouf was confirmed into the Catholic Church.

Capuchin Franciscans – Western America Province shared in a statement that they welcomed the actor into the Church.

“Shia LaBeouf, known for his incredible talent and passion in the entertainment industry, has embarked on a profound spiritual journey,” the statement read. “That has led him to embrace the teachings of the Catholic Church.”

“His decision to fully enter the Church is a testament to his sincere desire to grow in his relationship with God,” the statement added. “And live out the Gospel values.”

LaBeouf’s confirmation sponsor, Capuchin Friar Brother Alexander Rodriguez, said the actor was planning to become a deacon.

“He just spontaneously said, ‘I want to become a deacon,'” Rodriquez recalled. “And he still feels that way.”