gabbie-gonzalez-just-got-arrested-on-a-felony-charge

TikTok influencer Gabbie Gonzalez has been arrested and charged with an alleged conspiracy to kill the father of her child.

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Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Gonzalez was initially arrested on Monday in Humboldt County, which is in Northern California. She has since been transferred to the LA County jail and booked with a felony charge.

She is currently being held at the jail without bond. Her father, Francisco Gonzalez, has also been arrested for the alleged plot. He was booked in jail in Florida.

The TikTok influencer shares a 7-year-old, Lavender, with former Why Don’t We bandmate Jack Avery. Gonzalez and Avery first became romantically linked in 2018, and they welcomed their daughter in 2019.

Following the breakup with Avery, Gonzalez started dating Cody Clayburn. They got married in 2022 but called it quits in 2024.

Gonzalez and Avery have been in a custody battle for quite some time.

A witness revealed to law enforcement that Francsco, who is a lawyer in Central Florida, previously stated it would be cheaper if Avery were dead.

WFTV 9 reported that Francisco had allegedly paid someone $10,000 to kill Avery.

Law enforcement further revealed that the plot was to stage a car accident in Los Angeles.

Francisco is expected to appear in court on Tuesday. He has not been extradited to California yet.

Avery Said He Spoke to the FBI About Murder Plot Against Him

In late 2024, Avery shared in an interview that the FBI had contacted him about a murder plot against him.

Although he knew the names of alleged conspirators, the singer said he wasn’t allowed to disclose them.

When asked why someone would want to harm him, Avery said, “To get stress out of their life.” He also answered “none” when asked if he brings any stress to someone else’s life.

Avery did say that the news about the plot did traumatize him, noting he began to abuse alcohol shortly after his talk with the FBI.

The musician has not broken his silence following Gabbie and her father’s arrests.