84-Year-Old TikTok Personality Has Sadly Died: Cause of Death Released for Patriotic Kenny

Kenny Jary, the 84-year-old TikTok star whose internet handle was “Patriotic Kenny,” has passed away following a battle with lung cancer.

Videos by Suggest

A Navy veteran, Jary was beloved by his 4 million followers on Instagram and TikTok for sharing positive messages and riding his signature electric scooter.

“The tears may never stop flowing,” a heartfelt message posted to Instagram on May 18 reads. “It is with the most indescribable sadness we share that Patriotic Kenny has passed. He experienced the most profound love and was Earth’s bright light. He passed surrounded by love, and he was in peace.”

In March, Jary announced his stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis. Following his diagnosis, a GoFundMe campaign to cover his medical expenses raised more than $330,000.

“I don’t know what to say,” an emotional Jary said in a video in March about his fan stepping up. “That is just unbelievable, and I mean it. You know, if I can make some more kids and people happy and veterans — you know, mainly veterans — I’d be so much happier. I could go down and everything. Thank you.”

Fans Mourn the Loss of ‘Patriotic’ Kenny Jary

“I know your heart is breaking over the news of Kenny’s passing,” wrote Jary’s friend Amanda in a separate Instagram Story post via TMZ. Amanda, who helped establish the Patriotic Kenny Foundation, acknowledged the community’s shared sorrow: “I carry the weight of your grief on top of my own. I am so sorry for your loss.”

She also pointed out the profound impact Jary had on his followers, noting how his videos “comforted so many of you in really, really dark times of your lives.” She added, “You’ve been vulnerable and have opened up to us about those moments.”

Amanda encouraged fans to find comfort in Jary’s older videos, assuring them the content “will never be taken down.” She also invited followers to donate to his foundation in his honor.

A few years ago, after his mobility scooter broke, Jary’s followers raised enough money to replace it. He used the extra funds to help other veterans, eventually launching the Patriotic Kenny Foundation. The nonprofit, for which Jary served as president, provides mobility scooters to veterans in need.

Meanwhile, the post announcing Jary’s death is filled with comments from mourning fans.

“The most precious human. Rest in peace,” one top comment read. “I never met Kenny, but I know he was such a wonderful man, a beautiful soul, and he will never be forgotten,’ another fan wrote.

“Sending you all so much love. Thank you for sharing him with us. ❤️🤍💙,” a third fan added.