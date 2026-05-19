major-prime-video-show-to-air-series-finale-in-movie-theaters.

A fan-favorite Prime Video show is giving its series finale the big screen treatment, rolling out the red carpet for a theatrical release.

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That’s right, the series finale of The Boys will be splattering onto the big screen in 4DX—a format that boasts motion seats, wind, and strobe lights.

“We’re going out with a bang. Literally, because ya might vibrate watchin’ the series finale in 4DX. Get yer mitts on a seat with the purchase of a concession voucher, which is good towards sweets or soda on the day of. See ya May 19 at 9:30 p.m,” the hit Prime Show wrote on X leading up to the big day.

In two weeks, we’re going out with a bang. Literally, because ya might vibrate watchin’ the series finale in 4DX. Get yer mitts on a seat with the purchase of a concession voucher, which is good towards sweets or soda the day of. See ya May 19 at 9:30 p.m. https://t.co/C7AE0aE0Xs pic.twitter.com/dO5Mey0Msi — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) May 5, 2026

The finale will screen in select Regal, AMC, B&B, Marcus, Cineplex, Cinema West, Cinepolis, and Regency theaters the day before it hits Prime on May 20.

Think paying to see a TV episode on the big screen is a waste? Don’t worry, the tickets are free. Sort of. Moviegoers can reserve their seats by purchasing a concession voucher instead.

Meanwhile, The Boys added a slew of additional shows due to high demand.

“More 4DX showtimes added next Tuesday at 11:15 p.m., on a count of you lot reservin’ almost every single seat at 9:30. Same disclaimers as last time – get a seat with the purchase of a concession voucher, which ya can redeem for snacks the night of. Promise we will not make ya reach into Deep’s popcorn bucket to get them,” the show wrote on X.

The Boys, a gritty send-up of the superhero genre, first graced our screens on July 26, 2019. Since then, the series has collected four Emmys and a 2021 nomination for Outstanding Drama Series… proving that a little gore and a lot of satire can go a long way.