Sharon Stone, 66, Stuns in Bikini Following Pool Workout

Summer isn’t ready to say goodbye yet, and neither are timeless stars like Sharon Stone, reminding us that bikinis have no age limit…

Indeed, this has been the summer of Stone gifting her fans with many scantily clad moments. The 66-year-old Oscar-nominated actress has flaunted her figure on Instagram showing her painting in the nude and recreating her infamous Basic Instinct moment, to name a couple.

Now as summer draws to a close, Stone is boasting about her bikini body yet again in a video she posted to Instagram recently.

In the clip, Stone donned a two-piece brown string bikini, complemented by black sunglasses and ankle weights, as she gracefully emerged from the water, flashing a radiant smile at the camera.

Sharon Stone is getting into fighting (and bikini) shape for her role in ‘Nobody 2’. (Image via Instagram / Sharon Stone)

The star’s dog Bandit practically raced to greet her, eager to play the role of her furry shadow. However, ever the professional, she essentially ignored the very good boy while the camera was rolling.

“Just finished my last workout with Coach @kristinemarie_18 before I go film NOBODY 2 with @therealbobodenkirk. So excited ❤️,” Stone wrote alongside the tantalizing footage.

In the upcoming action sequel, Stone reportedly plays the villain opposite the film’s hero, played by comedian turned bruiser, Bob Odenkirk.

“You look fabulous! Body goals,” one fan gushed in the Instagram comments. (Image via Instagram / Sharon Stone)

Fans and Friends Alike Fawn Over Sharon Stone’s Latest Bikini Instagram Show

Of course, fans gushed after seeing Sharon Stone flaunting her battle-ready bikini body.

“It’s not easy to keep in that kind of shape at our age. Kudos to you,” one fellow AARP-carrying fan wrote.

“You look fabulous! Body goals,” another fan declared.

It seems ankle weights are the secret weapon in Stone’s fitness regime… (Image via Instagram / Sharon Stone)

“She is not even this old 60-its a new 40-is this time..🥹Many 60 years old better looking then some 40-is… She is still perfect 🥹💯❣️🌹”, yet another fan added.

“Your beauty is made of light and energy,” one passionate Stone lover wrote. “Natural talents and a lot of discipline. The soul innervates the body. You are shining🔥❤️”, they added.

Meanwhile, fellow blonde bombshell veteran actress Melanie Griffith, 67, also weighed in on Stone’s figure. “Looking gooooood girlfriend! 💫💥💫,” the Body Double star wrote.