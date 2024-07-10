Sharon Stone, 66, Ditches Clothes for Painting Session

Sharon Stone went from skinny dipping to topless finger painting in a sizzling snapshot she shared on social media.

The 66-year-old Casino star was caught in the act, donning nothing but a tiny blue bikini bottoms while crafting a colorful masterpiece on canvas. This moment was captured in a photo shared on her Instagram on Tuesday.

“Sometimes I just have to go from pool to painting 🥰,” Stone wrote alongside the image of her bare back. The cheeky post featured the song “Feels Like Summer” by Samuel Jack as its audio.

Stone’s bare back boasted a deep tan as if she had just emerged from the pool to add the final flourish to her magnum opus. She accentuated her minimalistic style with sunglasses and a silver beaded necklace, using a clear plastic glove to finger-paint with finesse.

Stone stood barefoot on the studio floor, a canvas of paint splatters, surrounded by her pieces decorating the walls with an artistic explosion.

Fans and Friends React to Sharon Stone’s Topless Painting Hijinks

Of course, fans and peers alike celebrated Sharon Stone’s bold choice to paint topless.

“Sharon EFFING Stone can do as she pleases!👏🔥,” one fan gushed in the Instagram comments. “Why am I 32 and you look SO MUCH better than me 😭,” another fan added. A third fan chimed in with, “omg shut up she looks amazing … 66yo goals.”

Meanwhile, one fan manifested their own future after seeing the image. “I can’t wait till that’s my daily routine. Thank you for being such a magnificent inspiration,” they wrote.

However, the praise didn’t stop with mere fans. Many of Sharon Stone’s Hollywood elite pals also weighed in on her topless painting boast.

“You’re fabulous. Next pool party, I’ll bring the snacks 💞,” One Tree Hill alum Sophia Bush wrote. “I Try” crooner Macy Gray also sang Stone’s praises, writing: “goddess behavior.”

“Love that! Free in body free in mind❤️,” former fashion model and author Paulina Porizkova wrote. “Coolest. Just the best,” Untamed author Glennon Doyle added.

Meanwhile, Deadpool 2 star Josh Brolin summed up many folks’ feelings on the image by writing simply, “Bravo!!!!!!”

Stone disclosed in a recent interview that the $18 million she amassed over two decades in the film industry was exhausted during her years of recovery from a stroke.

The Total Recall star attributed her loss of millions to people around her who allegedly mismanaged her finances. During this period, she struggled to regain basic functions, such as the ability to read, which she lost for a couple of years.