Sharon Stone Recreates Legendary ‘Basic Instinct’ Scene, Rocks Red Lingerie at Age 66

Sharon Stone gave her Instagram followers a nostalgic thrill, by channeling her character Catherine Tramell from Basic Instinct.

On Thursday, the 66-year-old actress shared a photo of herself reenacting an iconic scene from the Paul Verhoeven-directed neo-noir thriller.

In the Instagram photo, Stone rocked a red lace lingerie set, striking a pose with her legs crossed in an opulent white and gold chair like a queen on her throne. Complementing her outfit with strappy blue heels and a chunky pearl necklace, she gazed into the camera with a knowing smirk. She also credited photographer Paris Libby for the snapshot and Amy Oresman for the makeup.

“BASICALLY ….YOURS,” she wrote alongside the titillating throwback image.

Of course, the post brings to mind the legendary Basic Instinct scene where Stone’s character plays mind games with the police. The 1992 film made Stone a household name and helped her land roles in high-profile projects like Martin Scorsese’s Casino in 1995. Stone’s Casino turn earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

Sharon Stone reenacted the iconic “Basic Instinct” scene where her character gave the police an interrogation to remember. (Image via YouTube / Tristar Pictures)

The Internet Reacts to Sharon Stone’s ‘Basic Instinct’ Scene Throwback Tease

Meanwhile, Sharon Stone’s 3.9 million Instagram followers had a range of reactions to her Basic Instinct scene callback.

Many celebrated an older woman being so bold with their body. “This is what we want to see more, women of a certain age bold and daring. 👏👏, one fan wrote in the comments. “Exactly! The society expects women to hide when they are mature,” another fan agreed.

However, other fans weren’t feeling the smoke show.

“You don’t have to do this Sharon. Don’t let them “belittle you.” Keep talking but with a better costume,” one Instagram user implored. “Sharon, you are too classy to resort to this type of publicity,” another user agreed. “Don’t do a Madonna 😳”, a third user chimed in.

Stone is on a bit of a streak with showing off her lack of clothes this summer.

On Tuesday she posted an image of herself dressed only in tiny blue bikini bottoms while finger painting fresh from the pool. “Sometimes I just have to go from pool to painting 🥰,” Stone wrote alongside the image of her tanned bare back.

Who knows what else the veteran actress has in store for the summer…