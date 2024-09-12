Shannon Sharpe ‘Embarrassed’ by Accidental Livestream on Instagram, Admits He Wasn’t Hacked

Shannon Sharpe is owning up to his wild NSFW Livestream on Wednesday, clearing the air that he wasn’t hacked. The former NFL star came clean about the surprising incident during his Nightcap show last night, attributing it to his lack of technological expertise.

“Obviously, I’m embarrassed for someone who is extremely private,” Sharpe said.

He expressed his disappointment in himself, not for the act itself, but for the consequences that followed, particularly how it impacted those around him.

Shannon Sharpe confirms he was not hacked 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4ZNDobCVdA — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 12, 2024

Regarding the online speculation about the broadcast, Sharpe firmly denied that it was staged or a prank. He explained that he simply tossed his phone onto his bed before making whoopee with an unidentified woman. By sheer coincidence all the exact right buttons were accidentally pressed, causing the broadcast to go live.

This eventually caused tens of millions of people around the world to hear Sharpe gratifying a woman sexually, which was not on purpose. He swears, guys.

Rumors Swirl Over Shannon Sharpe’s NSFW Livestream

Regardless, it didn’t take long for internet sleuths to reason this supposed livestream gaffe was a stunt to push back against apparent rumors of Sharpe’s sexuality. “@ShannonSharpe HAS DISPELLED ALL RUMORS,” one X user proclaimed. “Lmao he can wear that purse proudly now,” a second added of his infamous man purse.

Shannon Sharpe got tired of ya'll questioning his sexuality and decided to lock in on IG live like: pic.twitter.com/axAgcr71Lz — JB 🔜 Week 2 Falcons (0-1) @ Eagles ♏ 🇳🇬 (@JBvTheWorld) September 11, 2024

Indeed, guest Nightcap cohost Chad Johnson even cracked wise about the rumors on last night’s show.

“I was upset then I also remembered that you’re not very good and not very technically savvy with phones and computer equipment…but the fact that it was a Michelle and not a Michael,” Ochocinco quipped at one point.

“It’s never been Michael,” Sharpe shot back.

“I was upset then I also remembered that you’re not very good and not very techincally savvy with phones and computer equipment…but the fact that it was a Michelle and not a Michael”



😂😂😂



– Ochocinco to Shannon Sharpe pic.twitter.com/E5LTFJ1B9N — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) September 12, 2024

Meanwhile, the “controversy” seems to be a big nothing burger with fans and onlookers alike. Denizens of the Internet seem to mostly just being having a good-hearted laugh at Sharpe’s expense.

“Pretty cool my wife won a lunch with NFL legend Shannon Sharpe today! It’s running long too. I bet he’s telling her all about those back-to-back Broncos Super Bowls,” one X user joked.

We’ll let you read between the lines on that one…