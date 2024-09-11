Shannon Sharpe Livestreams NSFW Video on Instagram, Claims He Was Hacked

ESPN First Take co-host Shannon Sharpe has gained a reputation for his boisterous and outlandish sports takes. It is not out of the norm for his takes from the show to go viral on social media. But on September 11, the NFL Hall of Famer went viral for a different reason.

Shannon Sharpe’s Instagram Live Gets X-Rated

Sometimes social media can be a gift. But most times it can be a curse. And Sharpe learned the dark side of social media on Wednesday. Sharpe apparently went live on Instagram by mistake. And during the session, it appeared that the ESPN co-host was engaging in intercourse with another woman.

“An eyebrow-raising video of an apparent sex act was just streamed on Shannon Sharpe‘s social media account on Wednesday. But ut the Hall of Famer is insisting it was not his doing,” TMZ wrote.

“The ESPN talent’s Instagram went live just minutes ago. And while the former tight end’s face seemingly did not appear at any point, a moaning woman is heard throughout several clips that have since spread on the internet.”

However, Sharpe denies that he is the person in the video. He is insisting that his account was live and another person went live once it had been compromised.

“Beware my @shannonsharpe84 Instagram was hacked this morning, my team and I are working vigorously to figure this out — UNC,” Sharpe said in an Instagram story.

ESPN Fires Hall of Famer After Raunchy Video

This is not the first time that an Instagram live session has landed an ESPN personality in hot water. Hall of Fame inductee Paul Pierce became a hot topic of discussion after a raunchy Instagram live session when he was with the network in 2021.

Pierce went live during a gathering at his home and the Boston Celtics legend was seen drinking and smoking what appeared to be a marijuana joint. There were also multiple exotic dancers in the background of the video.

Pierce, who was a regular on ESPN shows The Jump and NBA Countdown was terminated from the company due to his actions.