Shannen Doherty Remains to Be ‘Mixed’ With Her Dog & Father’s Ashes

Shannen Doherty, who succumbed to a prolonged battle with cancer, shared her funeral and burial wishes on her podcast.

The Mallrats star expressed a wish for her remains to be blended with those of her dog and father, and then scattered in meaningful locations. She also mentioned her preference for an intimate and heartfelt funeral.

In a January episode of her podcast Let’s Be Clear, the actress shared her wishes. “I want my remains to be mixed with my dog, and I want it to be mixed with my dad. I do not want to be buried,” she told her friend Chris Cortazzo in the episode.

Doherty expressed that her ashes should be scattered in various “healthy mixtures.” Reflecting on cherished memories, the Heathers star mentioned she might scatter her father’s ashes in Malibu, California, where they shared precious moments.

However, Doherty also expressed an interest in her remains being used to “grow into a tree.”

Shannen Doherty Also Detailed How She’s Like Her Funeral to Go Down

Meanwhile, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star also detailed how she’d like her funeral service to be. Specifically, she wanted it to be an intimate affair.

“There’s a lot of people that I think would show up that I don’t want there,” she told Cortazzo. “I don’t want them there because their reasons for showing up aren’t necessarily the best reasons, like, they don’t really like me and, you know, they have their reasons and good for them, but they don’t actually really like me enough to show up to my funeral.”

She continued, “[They’ll show up] because it’s the politically correct thing to do, and they don’t want to look bad, so I kinda want to take the pressure off them and I want my funeral to be like a love fest. I don’t want people to be crying or people to privately be like, ‘Thank God that b-tch is dead now.'”

Her guest for that episode, Chris Cortazzo, was also one of the last people to be photographed in public with Doherty before her death. On June 16, the actress was seen leaving Kristy’s waterfront restaurant in Malibu, California. She was accompanied by Cortazzo and another female companion.

The spirited threesome seemed to be in high spirits. In one image, Cortazzo even had his arm wrapped around a smiling Doherty.

The Charmed star died yesterday at the age of 53.