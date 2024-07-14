Shannen Doherty Dead at 53: ‘Charmed’ Costar Alyssa Milano Pays Tribute

Despite their well-known “complicated relationship” both on and off the set, Alyssa Milano paid a touching tribute to her late Charmed co-star Shannen Doherty after the actress’ death was announced.

In a statement to Us Weekly, Alyssa Milano praised Shannen Doherty. “It’s no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship,” Alyssa acknowledged. “But as its core [she] was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of.”

Milano then shared, “She was a talented actress, beloved by many, and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her.”

Shannen Doherty and Alyssa Milano played Halliwell sisters, Prue and Phoebe, alongside Holly Marie Combs (who played sister Piper) on Charmed. After three seasons on the show, Doherty was fired and replaced by Rose McGowan.

Doherty passed away following her extensive battle with breast cancer on Saturday, July 13. She was 53 years old.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” Doherty’s publicist Leslie Sloane revealed.

“The devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

Shannen Doherty Accused Alyssa Milano of Being Responsible for Her ‘Charmed’ Firing Months Before Her Death

During a Dec. 2023 episode of the Let’s Be Clear podcast, Doherty and Combs agreed that Milano was responsible for Doherty’s firing.

“I remember them looking at me at the time,” Doherty said about meeting with her representatives. She pointed out that they also discuss the “quit” narrative. “And said, ‘No, no, no, your career won’t survive another firing [after the Beverly Hills, 90210 exit], so we’re just going to say that you chose to leave.’”

“‘We didn’t mean to [fire Shannen], but we’ve been backed into this corner,’” Combs quoted what producer Jonathan Levin told her at the time. “‘We’re basically in this position where it’s one or the other. We were told [by Alyssa] it’s her or [Shannen] and Alyssa has threatened to sue us for a hostile workplace environment.’”

Alyssa Milano addressed Shannen Doherty and Holly Marie Combs’ comments during Megacon a couple of months later. “I will just say that I’m sad. I don’t think it’s really that I’m sad for me or for my life or how it does or does not affect my life. I’m the most sad for the fans,” she stated.

“I am the most sad that a show that has meant so much to so many people has been tarnished by a toxicity that is still to this day almost a quarter of a century later still happening.”