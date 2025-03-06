Jane Fonda Recalls Scaring a Bear Away From Grandson’s Crib After It Broke In

Proving to be the ultimate protective grandma, Jane Fonda recently recalled scaring a bear away from her grandson after the animal broke in.

During her appearance on the Netflix podcast Skip Intro with her son, Troy O’Donovan, the Grace and Frankie star spoke about her scary bear encounter.

“She pushed a bear out of her bedroom,” O’Donovan told the podcast’s host, Krista Smith.

O’Donovan, who is also an actor, shared that his mother was living “out in the wild” in New Mexico at the time. She was looking after her grandson, Malcolm, for the evening. That was when the grandmother-grandson duo came face-to-face with a bear.

“She heard something,” O’Donovan continued. “So she left the bedroom in the middle of the night to go see what the sound was. And when she came back in, the screen door was dismantled, and there was a bear in the bedroom, sniffing over the crib.”

Jane Fonda Revealed How She Fought Off the Bear By Being Loud

Krista Smith then looked at Jane Fonda and asked the acting icon, “What did you do?”

“Roar!” Jane Fonda yelled and held up her hands. The actress explained that she had “just learned what to do if you’re close to a bear.”

“And that was it,” she said about the scream. “And get very big; I opened my bathrobe.

Fonda’s actions scared the bear away, and Malcolm, now 25, was unharmed. However, the actress’s home was slightly damaged.

“[The bear] urinated on the rug,” Jane Fonda pointed out. “And then [it] walked back to the door and sat down, and I did, I pushed it out, yeah.”

Malcolm is the son of Fonda’s eldest child, Vanessa Vadim. The actress also has a granddaughter, Viva.