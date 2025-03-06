Movie Theater’s Ceiling Collapses Mid-Screening of ‘Captain America: Brave New World’

Not the cinematic experience they were expecting, moviegoers witnessed a movie theater’s ceiling collapse while watching Captain America: Brave New World.

Videos by Suggest

According to the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department, the incident occurred on Tuesday, Mar. 4, at approximately 8 p.m. at the Liberty Cinema in Wenatchee, Washington.

“Two people were inside the theater at the time,” the fire department’s officials stated in an Instagram post. “But fortunately, no injuries were reported. The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.”

Photo by Wenatchee Valley Fire Department

The officials then wrote, “Talk about an interactive movie experience… just not the kind you want.”

Wenatchee Valley Fire Battalion Chief Speaks Out About Theater Ceiling Collapse Incident

Wenatchee Valley Fire Battalion Chief Cam Phillips also spoke to NBC affiliate KING of Seattle about the incident. He was among those who responded to the theater ceiling collapse.

“They heard some pops and cracking, and the gentleman stood up and took a peek,” Phillips explained. “[He] walked up toward the screen, and as he looked up, he said, ‘Run!’”

Phillips further explained that the man’s girlfriend didn’t have time to react before the theater’s ceiling collapsed around her. She was discovered in the debris, still in her seat, just one row behind the wood and insulation.

“We are really fortunate that this didn’t happen on a Friday night or a Saturday night when the theater was full,” the fire chief said.

He then added that the couple was lucky to have made it out of the incident without any injuries. “This was a best-case scenario on a bad situation.”