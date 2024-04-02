Shannen Doherty Preparing for Death Amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle by Selling Possessions, Downsizing

Amid her ongoing cancer battle, Shannen Doherty revealed that she is selling her possessions and downsizing so she can prepare for her death.

The actress, just 52 years old, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. Back then, she underwent countless treatments that eventually brought her into remission in 2017.

Unfortunately, the cancer returned with a vengeance in 2019. In fact, she revealed on her Instagram that the cancer had spread to her brain, causing her to require brain surgery to remove the tumor.

Her caption stated: “January 16, 2023. Surgery. I had a tumor in my head they wanted to remove and also biopsy. I am clearly trying to be brave but I am petrified. The fear was overwhelming to me.”

“Scared of all possible bad outcomes, worried about leaving my mom and how that would impact her. Worried that I would come out of surgery not me anymore. This is what cancer can look like.”

She then underwent radiation and is still battling stage 4 breast cancer. A few months later, she tragically informed fans — via an interview with People — that her cancer had spread to her bones.

Shannen Doherty Reveals She Is Preparing for Death Amid Cancer Battle

On her “live memoir” podcast, Let’s Be Clear, the beloved actress shared that she is helping loved ones prepare for death by selling her possessions and downsizing.

“It feels like you’re giving up on something that was very special and important to you,” she said.

“But you know that it’s the right thing to do and that it’s going to give you a sense of peace and a sense of calm. Because you’re helping the people that you leave behind just have a cleaner, easier transition.”

Throughout her cancer battle, Doherty has learned that her accumulated items are “just stuff.”

“I don’t need this, it doesn’t really bring me any great joy, but what does bring me great joy is taking my mom to the places that she’s always wanted to go to,” she said. “I get to build different memories — I get to build memories with the people I love.”

“I’m not digging into the money that’s in my estate that is going to make sure everybody in my life is taken care of.”