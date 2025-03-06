US Representative Suddenly Dies: Sylvester Turner Was 70

Sylvester Turner, the US representative who recently began serving Texas’ 17th congressional district, suddenly passed away hours after attending President Donald Trump’s address to Congress.

According to AP News, Turner’s family revealed he died at 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 5. “He died at his home from enduring health complications.”

Although his family did not reveal additional details about the health complications, the late politician revealed in November 2022 that he had undergone treatment, which included surgery and radiation therapy, for bone cancer in his jaw.

“Congressman Turner was the consummate public servant,” the family shared. “But to us, he was our beloved father, grandfather, sibling, and relative. Thank you for your prayers.”

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries released a statement about the sudden loss of Rep. Turner. “The House Democratic Caucus family is shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of Congressman Sylvester Turner. Though he was newly elected to the Congress, Rep. Turner had a long and distinguished career in public service and spent decades fighting for the people of Houston.”

US Representative Sylvester Turner Served As Houston’s Mayor For Two Terms

Before serving in Congress for 60 days, Turner was Houston’s mayor for two terms. He was also elected to the Texas House in 1988 and served for nearly three decades.

The city’s current mayor, John Whitmire, revealed in a city council meeting that Turner’s death “comes as a shock to everyone.”

“I’ve lost a personal friend, advisor, and we’ve lost an outstanding public official,” Whitmire stated.

Whitmire also pointed out that he was told during President Trump’s speech that Turner didn’t feel good. He was later taken to a hospital.

The Houston mayor revealed he saw Turner during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo parade over the weekend. He “looked fine.”

“Sylvester never forgot where he came from,” Whitmire added. “So, that will be my memory of him. I also will always remember he could light up a crowd.”

Meanwhile, Texas Governor Greg Abbott described Turner as “a man of character who served his fellow Texans for more than 36 years.”

“Cecilia and I are saddened to hear of the passing of Congressman Sylvester Turner,” Abbott wrote. “Our prayers are with his family and loved ones during this time of grief.”