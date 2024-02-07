Alyssa Milano Speaks Out About ‘Toxicity’ Surrounding ‘Charmed,’ Shannen Doherty Firing

A little over a month after Shannen Doherty made claims that she was responsible for conflict on the Charmed set, Alyssa Milano speaks out about the comments.

As previously reported, Doherty stated that Milano was responsible for her sudden departure from the supernatural series. “The narrative that I ‘quit’ was assigned to me by other people,” the actress, who is currently battling cancer, explained. “I didn’t assign it to myself.”

“I think I’m at that point in my life where I don’t want to keep lying about it, and I don’t want to keep lying about something that meant the absolute world to me, something that I loved doing.”

Alyssa Milano allegedly threatened the Charmed production with a lawsuit if Shannen Doherty wasn’t fired. Fellow Charmed star Holly Marie Combs confirmed the story.

“Because [Milano] went to the therapist or the mediator or the corporate mediator, whatever the heck his title is, she built a case for herself where she was documenting every time she felt uncomfortable on set.”

However, Milano remembers the situation very differently from her former castmates. While speaking at a panel at MegaCon in late January, the actress said, “I don’t think it’s really that I’m sad for me or for my life or how it does or does not affect my life.”

“I’m the most sad for the fans. I’m the most sad that a show that has meant so much to so many people has been tarnished by a toxicity that is still to this day, almost a quarter of a century later, still happening.”

Alyssa Milano also said that she’s sad people cannot move on from the drama. “I’m sad that we all can’t just celebrate the success of a show,” she added. “[A show] that meant so much to all of us.”

Shannen Doherty, Rose McGowan, and Holly Marie Combs Caught Wind of What Alyssa Milano Said

While speaking at a separate MegaCon panel, Shannen Doherty, Rose McGowan, and Holly Marie Combs shared their thoughts about what Alyssa Milano said.

Doherty stated that she and Combs were not mean during the podcast’s discussion. “In fact, we went in and we edited out anything that we felt would cause more drama. We simply told the truth because the truth actually does matter. But we wanted to try to save you, the fans, from heartbreak as much as humanly possible.”

Doherty also said that with her battling cancer, is it incredibly important to her that the truth actually be told. This is as opposed to the narrative that others have said about her. “[Holly Marie and I] told our truths and we are standing by our truths. there is no revisionist history happening.”

Combs also made an Instagram post detailing her support for Doherty. “This is just the history [Milano] didn’t want people to know about it,” she wrote. “No one should have to lie about their own life for the comfort of another.”

McGown quickly responded to the post by declaring, “I love your big black heart and respect you, HMC. Love what the show has meant to people worldwide. Sometimes a mess has to be made for things to be cleaned up.”