Shania Twain Loves the ‘Let’s Go Girls’ Shirtless Jason Kelce Memes

Following Jason Kelce’s shirtless antics at the Kansas City Chiefs/Buffalo Bills game, Shania Twain reacts to the new viral meme featuring lyrics from her hit track Man! I Feel Like a Woman.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), someone shared a snapshot of a shirtless Jason yelling with the caption “Shania Twain comes on at the bar: Let’s go girls.”

Shania Twain comes on at the bar: “Let’s go girls”



Me: pic.twitter.com/39iwVt69MZ — Nick (@NickZararis) January 22, 2024

Twain responded to the hilarious X post by posting three cry-laughing emojis.

While supporting his brother Travi at the game, Jason Kelce was seen cheering while being shirtless. The cold Buffalo weather didn’t keep him from showing off his excitement as Travis scored a touchdown.

Jason’s wife, Kylie, spoke to Good Morning America’s lifestyle contributor, Lori Bergamotto, about her husband’s antics. “[Jason] desperately wanted to go through a table,” she said, commenting on Jason wanting the full Bills experience. “It was on his checklist for the day, top priority of the day – go through table.”

Although he was unable to go through a table, Jason Kelce decided taking his shirt off in subzero temperatures was the way to go. “So when he got into the suite he said to me, ‘I’m going to take my shirt off and I’m gonna jump out,’” Kylie recalled.

Right after he jumped out of the suite the first time, Kylie said she had no choice but to support her husband. “I was, you know what, go ahead,” she shared her initial reaction. “That’s my husband!”

Jason Kelce Reveals the Reason Behind the Shirtless Antics

During the latest episode of his and Travis’ New Heights podcast, Jason Kelce revealed the reason behind his shirtless antics at the game. He admitted to being “caught up” in the magic of the Buffalo Bills Mafia.

“It is electric,” he said about the Bills fanbase. “The energy, the shenanigans. I’m like, ‘I gotta have my shirt off at some point.”

However, Jason Kelce admitted that the heated suite he and the rest of the Kelce family were in wasn’t the right place to be shirtless. “I’m taking my shirt off and I’m jumping out of the box,” he explained. “So then I’m out of the box and I have my shirt and I can be like my Buffalo Bills Mafia compadres. This is how my mind works after 40 Miller Lites.”

Meanwhile, Jason Kelce’s mother, Donna, declared she was not at all surprised by his game-day appearance. She described her eldest son as being light-hearted and fun when he is not on the football field.

“A lot of people don’t see it,” Donna told PEOPLE. “Because he’s all business nine times out of 10 when he is on the field. He’s so focused with the game and he’s so into it that people don’t see that side of him.”

Now that the Eagles are done for the season, Donna said Jason can finally “let his hair down.”

“It’s a long season that you have to behave yourself,” she added.