Selena Gomez Reveals She Can’t ‘Carry Her Own Children’ Following Health Issues

Selena Gomez is candidly discussing her inability to carry children due to medical issues that make a safe pregnancy impossible for her.

Gomez opened up about the heartbreak in her Vanity Fair cover story which dropped today.

“I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while,” she told the outlet.

Of course, Gomez was diagnosed with lupus in 2013 and subsequently underwent a kidney transplant. She also publicly disclosed her diagnosis of bipolar disorder.

Gomez admitted that she’d imagine carrying a baby herself.

“I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone,” Gomez added.

However, the 32-year-old billionaire pop star, actress, and mogul realizes that she has many options open if she decides to become a parent.

“I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me.”

Despite the Setback, Selena Gomez Remains Positive About Having Children in Her Life

As the future unfolds, Gomez keeps a positive outlook on being a mother.

“I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different,” she explained. “At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby.”

Regardless, after some soul searching, Gomez knows family is her current priority.

“Before I met my boyfriend, I was single for five years, with the exception of going on a few dates,” she told the outlet. “And I was like, ‘OK, if this is the vibe, then what is the most important thing to me? Family.’”

The Vanity Fair piece arrives at a bustling moment for Gomez. She recently entered billionaire status, thanks to her successful makeup line, strategic investments, and her ongoing music and acting endeavors.

She is also currently nominated for a Best Actress Emmy for her outstanding performance in Only Murders in the Building, the fourth season of which premiered on August 27. Additionally, she is receiving critical acclaim for her role in Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez, set to debut on Netflix in November after its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May.