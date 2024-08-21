selena-gomez-follows-wedding-planner-on-tiktok-amid-engagement-rumors

As engagement rumors continue to circulate, Selena Gomez reportedly follows a famed wedding planner on TikTok.

According to TMZ, the gossip started circulating earlier this summer when the Only Murders in the Building star was spotted covering her ring finger while in a mirror selfie with Blanco. The finger was covered with the two-heart emoji.

Although she hasn’t addressed the engagement rumors, Selena Gomez is leaving her fans wondering as she follows CMG Weddings & Events. The singer and actress only follows 73 accounts on TikTok.

Founded by Christine Garrison, CMG Weddings & Events reveals on its website that it has teams in Napa Valley, the Bay area, and Los Angeles. It specializes in destination weddings, which include Sun Valley, Idaho, Colorado, Texas, Arizona, Hawaii, Italy, and Mexico. The company stated its work has graced the pages of PEOPLE, Vogue, BRIDES, and Martha Stewart.

“We believe a perfect event is possible, with the proper preparation, planning, and vision,” the company shared. “We take great pride in our work and treasure the opportunity to be by your side on one of the most memorable experiences of your lifetime.”

Selena Gomez confirmed her relationship with Benny Blanco in Dec. 2023. At the time, she revealed they had been dating for six months. Gomez described the music producer as being “better than anyone I’ve been with.” She’s also labeled him as the “best thing” to happen to her.”

In a series of Instagram posts, the singer showcased their bond. She also referred to Blanco as her best friend.

Selena Gomez Previously Addressed ‘Hurtful’ Criticism About Her Relationship With Benny Blanco

While speaking to TIME in May 2024, Selena Gomez opened up about her relationship with Benny Blanco. She also addressed the hurtful criticism about their coupling.

“I know what people can do to people I love,” Gomez explained. “My own fans, who I adore and feel like have shaped who I am, will say the most hurtful things to me about how I live my life. But he has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him. It’s really impressive, and I just cherish every moment with him.”

She then stated, “I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that he’s not going anywhere anytime soon.”

Also during the same interview, Selena Gomez said she was making plans to adopt a child before her relationship with Blanco began. I was alone for five years and I got really used to it,” she pointed out. “A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it.”

Gomez noted if she didn’t meet someone by the time she turned 35, she would go through the adoption process. However, she didn’t expect her friendship with Blanco to ever be romantic. “It just happens when you least expect it,” she added.

