selena-gomez-breaks-the-internet-with-series-of-shirtless-photos

Selena Gomez posted shirtless selfies on Instagram, then swiftly deleted them.

Fans, digital superheroes, rushed in to save the day… The sultry selfies found their way to X (formerly Twitter). The photos had some fans speculating that the pop star and actress posted them in response to recent questions about her body image.

Selena gomez thats it pic.twitter.com/cT88PoTtfb — nicola (@n_icola021) March 24, 2024

“Selena Gomez appears to be addressing the hateful comments about her weight”, one X user wrote about the shirtless pictures.

“Selena Gomez has an autoimmune condition,” another fan pointed out. “She’s already had a kidney transplant. She struggles with depression. In spite of this, she’s a successful artist and businesswoman. People should lay off her,” they added.

Other X users strongly agreed with this assessment. “Body shaming Selena Gomez or anyone else, with or without Lupus, should bring shame upon yourself,” another X user wrote.

“We cannot fully understand the challenges each person faces daily,” they concluded. “People are not only cruel. They’re uninformed,” yet another fan wrote.

Other Selena Gomez Fans Simply Loved Her Shirtless Pictures, Regardless of Their Intent

However, many Selena Gomez admirers simply enjoyed the shirtless pictures for what they were. “She looks really hot now. I personally find her busty look more hotter,” an enthused X user gushed.

“She’s beautiful & smart,” another Gomez supporter Tweeted. “[Pray emoji] that she stays well & continues to be happy!”

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez shared an altogether different sort of Instagram recently. In an Instagram Story post last Friday, Gomez posted a video that swept across her music producer boyfriend’s kitchen counters.

“One of my fav places to be is in.. his kitchen,” Gomez captioned the footage. The video displayed countertops brimming with vegetables, alongside what seemed to be meat and other mysterious foods. The couple was in the midst of preparing a dish, with the meat resting in a pan shielded by aluminum foil.

On Friday, Gomez took a moment to promote Benny Blanco’s upcoming cookbook, Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends, scheduled for release at the end of April. In an Instagram Story, she shared the book cover with a preorder link and heart emojis.

Last December, the couple announced they were dating and just marked the anniversary of their first virtual date this past Wednesday. The actress posted a picture of a heartfelt card crafted by Blanco to mark the special occasion.

“Happy first virtual date! – Benny” the music producer wrote in the card. “#Long distance relationship vibes,” Gomez captioned the sweet image