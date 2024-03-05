Selena Gomez Opens Up About Why She’s ‘Finally at a Good Place’ in Her Life

Selena Gomez is living her best life. The singer and actor revealed that she’s at a good point in her life and is happy.

“Part of me feels like I’m finally at a good place with everything in my life,” Gomez told Rolling Stone. Gomez revealed that she is producing music “from a place of confidence.”

“I think objectively, I would like to say that I am working towards an album, but I don’t know if those songs would be on that project,” she told Billboard. “I feel like I’m brewing, and I’m in the process of really creating some great songs, hopefully. [Gomez doesn’t] know if they would fit with what I’m gonna go with.”

However, Gomez is also looking to take a break away from music. She’s more focused on film and wanting to explore all avenues as an actor. Gomez recently started her fourth seasons for Only Murders in the Building. She garnered awards recognition for the show.

“I think it’s natural for people to take breaks. But I think for me, there is a whole other aspect to my life, pride and joy,” Gomez told Rolling Stone. “I love film — I love TV — I just feel like I haven’t done a lot of the things that I want to do in that space. It’s not that it’s ‘no, never’ [to music], it’s more that I would like to explore that world a bit more and have the time to actually do that.”

Selena Gomez on Acting

Gomez said that she enjoys the challenge of acting. She said that she really tries to chase after roles and not rest on her laurels.

“I love being able to take roles that I have to fight for. Not the ones that are being handed to me. I’m going for the stuff that really, really inspires me,” she said. She’s starring in an upcoming Linda Ronstadt biopic. “I’m stepping into someone’s life, and that can be really intimidating. But I’m beyond inspired by [Ronstadt], and I know too much about her at this point.”

Gomez also started dating Benny Blanco at the end of 2023. She appears to be happy as she heads into the new year. Insiders say that the two appear to be getting serious. An insider said, “They kept things low-key [at first], but Benny has passed every test with flying colors. The new year seemed like a perfect time to essentially shout [their love] from the rooftops, so that’s what Selena is doing.”