See Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder Reprise Iconic Roles in New ‘Beetlejuice 2’ Trailer

Another all-time classic is set to return to the big screen this year. The second rendition of the blockbuster film, Beetlejuice, is set to return to theaters this September. On March 21, the first official trailer for the film was released. And there are significant returning actors from the original film.

Actor Michael Keaton will reprise his role as Beetlejuice. Actresses Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder are also returning – set to reprise their respective roles as Delia and Lydia Deetz.

Rising actress Jenna Ortega will also star in the film as Lydia’s daughter, Astrid Deetz. After excelling in her role as Wednesday Adams in the Netflix series Wednesday, Ortega could shine in the Beetlejuice sequel, officially titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Michael Keaton Had No ‘Burning Desire’ To Do ‘Beetlejuice’ Sequel

The film industry has seen a significant uptick in the number of Hollywood blockbusters getting sequels. Good Burger, Coming to America, and Sherlock Holmes are just a few of the classic films that have recently released a second rendition.

Keaton is excited about the upcoming film. But he admits that producing a Beetlejuice sequel was never a top priority for him. Adding the role of Astrid into the film is what eventually sold him. As well as the rest of the crew on the film.

“[I had no] burning desire to do a follow-up unless it felt right. I think we all felt the same way. It only made sense if it had an emotional hook,” Keaton said of the sequel.

“I so identified with the Lydia character, but then you get to all these years later, and you take your own journey, going from cool teenager to lame adult, back and forth again. That made it emotional and gave it a foundation. So that was the thing that really truly got me into it.”

Jenna Ortega Gets Honest About ‘Beetlejuice 2’

With Beetlejuice being one of the most iconic films of the 1980s, fans are stoked for the upcoming sequel. Jenna Ortega again has an opportunity to etch her name in another classic horror/ thriller film.

She has already shined in “Scream IV” and the aforementioned “Wednesday” series. Beetlejuice has the potential to be her next hit. Ortega believes that the film industry needs more “weird” stories like Beetlejuice.

“To bring Beetlejuice back—of all of the stories—is so good. Because people need to revisit weird, strange, off-putting stories,” She said.

“We need to introduce the younger generation that’s always on the phone to new artistic and creative ideas. The weirder you get with it, the more people you can get to see it. I think will probably do a lot for film in general.”