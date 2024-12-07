Wild Dashcam Footage Shows Building Materials Plummet Down Hill, Crashing into Car

A dashcam in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, captured the shocking moment lumber fell from a truck on an overpass and slammed into a car below. The butt-clenching footage was caught on Tuesday, December 3.

Uber driver Derek Gooderham’s dashcam captured building materials tumbling down a hill and striking a car on Interstate 83, sweeping it off the road.

This is remarkable video from Uber driver Derek Gooderham, who narrowly missed getting hit by lumber from an overturned tractor trailer at the I-83/I-81 split near Harrisburg.



The vehicle in front of him got hit by lumber and went into an embankment. No injuries reported so far.

Remarkably, no one was hurt in the incident.

Per local news outlet WGAL, the road was temporarily closed while crews spent approximately four hours clearing the debris.

“I hate saying things like this, but that was probably the scariest thing that I have seen so far in my life,” Gooderham told the outlet. “I hope there’s nothing that tops that. It was pretty scary.”

Of course, denizens of the internet had a lot to say about the harrowing dashcam footage of the lumber falling down a hill and slamming into a car.

“Insurance still denied the car coverage 😂😂😂,” one person wrote in the comments to an Instagram post of the footage. “That’s going to be a lawsuit!” another user charged.

Meanwhile, other onlookers couldn’t help but think of the Final Destination horror franchise.

“That’s some final destination stuff,” one Instagram user declared. “Us millennials have seen this movie already,” another onlooker agreed.”Final destination – the revenge,” a third person joked.

“Was this person IN final destination?! How did they know it was coming 😭” yet another onlooker wondered.

The six-film series follows a chilling premise: a small group escapes a catastrophic disaster after one person has a sudden premonition and warns the others. But cheating death has a price. The survivors are soon hunted by an unseen force and meet their ends through bizarre, intricately orchestrated accidents, creating a harrowing chain reaction.

One of the most iconic scenes in the franchise indeed mirrors the now viral dashcam footage. Albeit with comically over-the-top gore special effects…

Meanwhile, the man who caught the footage, Derek Gooderham, seems to agree with the horror movie comparison.

“I’m really still in shock about it because it really was pretty much life or death,” he admitted to WGAL.