See Michael Keaton’s Return as Beetlejuice in First Look at ‘Beetlejuice 2’

Ectoplasm is overflowing with anticipation for Beetlejuice 2, and the first image of Michael Keaton as the ghost with the most just hit.

All signs point to Keaton still having the ghostly goods. As seen below, the feisty spirit continues to rock his black and white striped suit and green locks.

First official look as Michael Keaton back as Beetlejuice 🪲 #BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice pic.twitter.com/3o0jZoBfRw — Tim Burton Daily (@TimBurtonDaily) March 20, 2024

In 1988’s Beetlejuice, the newly departed Barbara and Adam Maitland (played by Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin) seek help from the mischievous demon Betelgeuse (portrayed by Keaton) to evict the current living residents of their home, the Deetz family. Of course, supernatural chaos ensues.

Beetlejuice 2 picks up decades later with a death in the family. “That’s all I will say,” director Tim Burton told Entertainment Weekly, who published the images from the upcoming sequel “There’s something that happens that sets things in motion.”

The First Images of Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara and Jenna Ortega Also Surfaced

Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara are back for Beetlejuice 2, titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, alongside Michael Keaton. The movie also stars Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci, and Justin Theroux in new roles.

Ortega plays Lydia’s daughter, portrayed by Ryder. Meanwhile, Dafoe reportedly plays an afterlife law enforcement officer, and Bellucci is rumored to play Beetlejuice’s wife. Theroux plays a role called “Rory,” who is being kept in the shadows for now.

The first images of O’Hara, Ortega, Ryder, and Theroux as their Beetlejuice 2 characters also hit today. The foursome looks especially “strange and unusual”.

Official first look at Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega in #BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice 🪲 pic.twitter.com/p8gjcgBHlo — Tim Burton Daily (@TimBurtonDaily) March 20, 2024

Of course, the belated sequel reunites Ortega with the director of Wednesday, Tim Burton, alongside co-showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. Filming concluded in Vermont in November. Meanwhile, Burton’s next project is a remake of the 50’s sci-fi cult classic, Attack of the 50 Foot Woman.

Some eyebrows might rise at the film’s offbeat title Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. However, it felt right for Tim Burton.

“It’s been, what? Thirty-five years. So it didn’t feel like Beetlejuice 2 to me,” Burton explained to EW. “It didn’t feel like that kind of a movie. The other one I thought of, because one of my favorite Dracula movies is Dracula A.D. 1972, was Beetlejuice 2024 A.D. But this was a nice simple one.”

Does this mean there’s a third installment in store that might break the ultimate taboo of saying the bio-exorcist’s name three times? Here’s hoping…

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice conjures into theaters this September.